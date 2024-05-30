Palestinian Martyrs Up By 53 To 36,224 - Medics

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 30 (KUNA) -- At least 53 people were killed and 357 others in renewed atrocities by Israeli forces against families in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, according to authorities.

The latest fatalities have brought the total number of Palestinian martyrs killed by the Israeli occupation since October 7 up to 36,224, the authorities said in a press release.

The number of Palestinians injured in Israeli occupation during the reporting period has also surged to 81,777, according to the release.

In a separate release, the health authorities called on all international agencies to necessarily re-open the enclave's crossings and to allow ill and injured Palestinians to leave the territory in pursuit of necessary medical treatment due to the collapse of its health system. (end)

nq









MENAFN30052024000071011013ID1108277912