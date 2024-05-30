GCC Chief: Pan-Gulf Visa Blueprint In Full Swing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khaled Al-Shammari
RIYADH, May 30 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi said on Thursday that the unified GCC tourist visa project has made much headway, pointing out new Gulf projects ahead.
Speaking to KUNA, Al-Budaiwi said the Gulf tourist visa project, which was adopted during the 44th GCC summit in Doha, would contribute to promoting tourism in the member states.
The Gulf bloc is working diligently to achieve pan-Gulf integration, boasting that several achievements have been made in this regard, he noted.
The GCC has already notched up a host of plitical, military and economic accomplishments, he said, adding that economic integration necessitates further work and endeavor, given that there are joint water security, media and educational projects. (end)
kns
