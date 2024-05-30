Israeli Occupation Kills One Palestinian, Injures 4 Others In W. Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 30 (KUNA) -- One more Palestinian was martyred and four others were injured in an incursion by Israeli Occupation forces into Ramallah in the West bank on Thursday evening, according to the Ministry of Health.
"One Palestinian was shot dead and four individuals were hit by live ammunition fired by the Israeli occupation forces during the incursion," the ministry said in a press release.
All casualties were transported to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah for necessary medical treatment, the ministry added.
Earlier in the day, Gaza health authorities said that at least 53 people were killed and 357 others injured in renewed atrocities by Israeli occupation forces against families in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours.
The latest fatalities brought the total number of Palestinian martyrs killed by the Israeli occupation since October 7 up to 36,224, according to the authorities.
The number of Palestinians injured in Israeli occupation attacks during the reporting period has also surged to 81,777. (pick up previous)
