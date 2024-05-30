Washington Underlines Need To Re-Open Rafah Crossing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 30 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stressed on Thursday the urgent importance of opening the Rafah Border Crossing for the continued flow of aid.

Austin made the remarks during a phone conversation with the Israeli occupation's defense Yoav Gallant, said Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder in a press statement.

He underlined "the need to sustain increased deliveries of humanitarian assistance, and the urgent importance of opening the Rafah Border Crossing for the continued flow of aid," Ryder said.

Rafah Crossing is primarily a civilian crossing for Palestinians needing to go to Egypt for medical care and personal reasons. (end)

rsr









MENAFN30052024000071011013ID1108277904