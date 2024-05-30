Vocational Authority Celebrates Success Of Work-Based Learning Program

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 30 (Petra) - Raghda Faouri, the head of the Vocational and Technical Skills Development Authority, emphasized the establishment of strong partnerships with the private sector, a result of collaborative efforts in training programs leading to employment opportunities.This statement was delivered during Thursday's graduation ceremony for trainees from the work-based program in the logistics sector. The program is part of the larger initiative "Formalizing Access to the for Refugees and Host Communities in Jordan," supported by the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration of the US Department of State. The project engaged one thousand trainees across five primary sectors.Faouri highlighted the project's completion within three months with an 82% success rate, with special recognition for the logistics sector achieving a 100% completion rate.The Authority expressed gratitude to partners such as the International Labor Organization, the National Council for Logistics Skills, the Jordanian Logistics Union, and Al-Balqa Applied University for their contributions.Faouri underscored the significant participation of women in the logistics sector and stressed the importance of encouraging youth interest in vocational training programs, citing successful stories as evidence.Qais Qatamin, Coordinator of Crisis Response Support Programs at the International Labor Organization, commended the Authority's ability to foster partnerships across sectors, particularly noting the logistics sector's exemplary implementation of the program.Nabil Khatib, Chairman of the Logistics Sector Skills Council and President of the Logistics Syndicate, praised the work-based learning program and expressed pride in the enduring partnership with the Authority and other stakeholders.Abdullah Jabour, Executive Director of the Jordanian Logistics Union, emphasized the importance of the Authority's project launch and the union's support in training individuals from the logistics sector and engaging unemployed Jordanian youth through social media outreach.