PSD Emphasizes Water Safety Amidst Recent Drowning Incidents

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 30 (Petra) - The Public Security Department (PSD) has reiterated the critical importance of adhering to preventive measures to mitigate drowning accidents and safeguard against them.Highlighting the perils associated with negligence, inattentiveness, and non-compliance with safety protocols, the Department underscored the unfortunate consequences stemming from such oversights.Emphasizing its unwavering commitment to preserving citizens' lives and ensuring their well-being, the PSD urged the public to refrain from swimming in unauthorized areas, including dams and agricultural ponds.It cautioned against the impulsive urge to attempt rescues without proper training in water rescue protocols and underscored the necessity of closely supervising children during outings near bodies of water.The PSD further advocated for strict adherence to posted instructions and warning signs prohibiting swimming in designated areas, avoidance of hazardous water bodies such as agricultural ponds, and maintaining a safe distance from the edges of open water sources to mitigate the risk of accidental slips or falls.