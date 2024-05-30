Jordanian Medical Association Hosts Maternal-Fetal Medicine Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 30 (Petra) - The Jordanian Society of Gynecologists and Obstetricians within the Jordanian Medical Association, in conjunction with the Jordanian-British Council for Obstetrics and Gynecology, has convened a maternal-fetal conference, commencing on Thursday.In a statement issued by the association, Dr. Abeer Ennab, head of the association and the conference, outlined that the two-day event, attended by 300 doctors, association members, and maternal-fetal medicine specialists, is set to delve into 25 scientific papers addressing issues prevalent in cases of multiple pregnancies and corresponding management strategies.Topics include fetal abnormalities pertaining to the heart, kidneys, chest, brain, liver, and facial regions, alongside protocols for addressing cases of excessive amniotic fluid surrounding the fetus.Ennab elaborated that the conference agenda encompasses lectures on the diagnosis and management of premature birth, fetal growth retardation, placental blood clotting disorders, and recurrent miscarriages.Moreover, attendees will engage in discussions and presentations spotlighting rare medical scenarios encountered in the realm of maternal-fetal medicine, with emphasis on diagnostic modalities, management protocols, and treatment modalities.Significantly, the conference holds accreditation from the Medical Council, entailing four hours for attendees and six hours for speakers.