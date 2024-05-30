Minister Mubaideen Engages With Gulf Media At Bahrain Festival

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Manama, May 30 (Petra) - of Communications Muhannad Mubaideen made a series of visits to pavilions representing Gulf countries at the sixteenth session of the Gulf and Television Festival in Manama, Bahrain, coinciding with the fifty-fourth session of the Council of Arab Information Ministers.During his visit to the UAE pavilion, Mubaideen engaged in discussions with Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Council, focusing on bilateral cooperation within the Council of Arab Information Ministers.They emphasized joint projects and exchanged insights on media and information education, leveraging Jordan's expertise in the field.Discussions also centered on enhancing collective Arab efforts in content creation, gaming, and e-sports, aligned with the Arab media strategy's objectives.Both parties highlighted the importance of nurturing a new generation of media professionals adept at navigating evolving technological landscapes.Following his UAE pavilion visit, Minister Moubaideen toured the Kuwaiti pavilion, observing Kuwait Television's advancements and the country's digital transformation journey within the Gulf Arab context.Continuing his exploration, Mubaideen visited the pavilion of the Saudi Radio and Television Corporation, where he familiarized himself with Saudi Arabia's strides in broadcasting technology and learned about the Ministry of Education's Shams platform, delivering educational content through television programs.