Hilton West Palm Beach Offers Summer Specials With Third Night Free, Florida Residents' Rate, Hotel Credits And More

The 400-room, LEED-certified lifestyle hotel unveiled an extensive $25 million renovation in November 2023

- Chris Inman, General Manager, Hilton West Palm BeachWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hilton West Palm Beach Offers Sizzling Summer Specials with Third Night Free, Florida Residents' Rate, Hotel Credits and MoreHilton West Palm Beach, centrally located in bustling downtown West Palm Beach, is offering a variety of summer specials now through September 30, 2024. The 400-room, LEED-certified lifestyle hotel unveiled an extensive $25 million renovation in November 2023. The property-wide transformation includes refreshed guestrooms, enhanced dining destinations, new lobby bar, a reimagined pool deck with six newly constructed cabanas, and much more. See a link to photos here:The Hilton West Palm Beach summer specials, available May 27, 2024 – September 30, 2024, include:.Stay two nights, receive the 3rd night free:.Experience the stay, $50 daily credit for use at any hotel restaurant or bar:.Florida residents will receive up to 15% off the standard room rateWith the daily destination fee, guests also receive a $15 food and beverage credit, a one-hour hotel bike rental for two, two beach chairs and towels, complimentary access to all hotel group fitness classes and neighborhood transportation via electric shuttle, giving guests access to the beach, nearby retail, cultural activations, and local community events.Hilton West Palm Beach features four food and beverage outlets (dining/ ), alfresco dining, a lobby bar, resort-style pool with cabana service, over 35,000 square feet of event space, and is walking distance to CityPlace, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, the West Palm Beach waterfront, and the Brightline station, connecting riders from Miami to Orlando.“From our Sunday pool parties, to nightly entertainment, extraordinary dining and cocktail offerings, fitness classes, moonlight movies, and so much more, there is something for everyone,” said Chris Inman, general manager.The recent renovations at Hilton West Palm Beach include:Palma, A New Lush Lobby Bar and ExperienceTravelers and locals alike can bask in a tropical haven at the hotel's lobby, adorned with lush native plants, Florida-inspired motifs and intimate seating vignettes. The allure of Palm Beach is found in every detail of Palma, the new signature lobby bar, from gold accents and neutral-toned furniture. With mesmerizing pool views, Palma is the heart of the hotel, where handcrafted cocktails and signature spirits are among the creative specialties and weekend live music transports guests to a social scene reminiscent of the city, all within the hotel walls.Distinctive Guestrooms and SuitesThe 400 refreshed rooms, including 43 fully renovated suites, feature a refined aesthetic that exudes charm and character with modern touches, artful design, expansive sun-filled views and new deluxe amenities including Byredo bath products. Guests can plunge into a rejuvenating escape with a newly appointed collection of executive rooms, boasting sweeping skyline views. The 81 rooms on floors 10-12 include elevated offerings, dedicated business concierge services, priority poolside loungers, a Nespresso machine, upgraded linens, as well as specialty perks at CityPlace, West Palm Beach's experiential neighborhood featuring local shopping, restaurants and community-driven events.Outdoor OasisPalm trees and botanical landscapes line the reimagined pool deck, creating a secluded escape in the heart of the bustling city. Six newly constructed private cabanas, designed with reclaimed wood and natural fabrics feature personal televisions, a stocked mini refrigerator, private lounge chairs and a dedicated server. This outdoor oasis transforms into a wellness haven, with new fitness experiences on its expansive lawn, featuring yoga, HIIT and sound bowl healing classes. Additionally, fun energy-boosting opportunity awaits, as the lawn comes to life with entertainment including live music, a weekend DJ series curated by Giant Step and more.Gastronomic DelightsAt the helm of Hilton West Palm Beach's four dining concepts is Executive Chef Rodrigo Mezadri, whose culinary prowess has been refined over the past 20 years, traveling the world gaining a repertoire of international cuisine..The exuberant outdoor patio and expansive fire pit to the artful dining room and wood-burning grill flavors, this dynamic collection includes its signature restaurant, Galley. The award-winning indoor and outdoor restaurant has debuted a new look and bold menu featuring an array of internationally influenced dishes, handcrafted cocktails and monthly five-course wine dinners..Mezze has debuted as a Mediterranean-inspired, indoor-outdoor eatery, utilizing fresh and local fare in an array of globally influenced dishes for breakfast and lunch..Provisions, an all-day European-inspired patisserie and market, serves fresh-baked pastries and local favorites, such as Pumphouse Coffee..La Playa, the tropical poolside eatery, is an island-inspired outpost, serving refreshing cocktails and specialty spritzers for sun-kissed poolside treats and light bites including tacos, pinchos, salads and more.Culturally EnrichedHilton West Palm Beach presents a new collection of modern art curated by Eaton Fine Art, an award-winning, full-service art consultancy firm based in Austin, Texas. The collection champions local artists from underrepresented communities, drawing inspiration from the rich scenery of West Palm Beach. Galley showcases an art collection that includes black-and-white photography of native wildlife by Florida-based photographer Liesl Marelli, images by Christina Cernik Wof and portraits from Bahamian photographer Blair Meadows. Selected artwork in the newly redesigned suites include drawings by Mark Rebennack, paintings from Cuban-American visual artist Juan Alonso-Rodríguez and mixed media collages by Kaylee Dalton. Further enhancing guests' arrival experience, the backlit lobby installation features local flora carved into a wood veneer. The custom copper metal wall art behind the lobby concierge desk, debuting at the hotel's opening in 2016, features hand-forged iron with each piece acting as a ripple in a tide, complementing the ceiling panels, etched with leaf contours.Hilton West Palm Beach is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app.Hilton West Palm Beach is located at 600 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL. 33401. Hilton West Palm Beach is located at 600 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL. 33401. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit hiltonwestpalmbeach or call +1 (561) 231-6000. The 400-room lifestyle hotel is connected to the Palm Beach County Convention Center, located just two miles from world-famous Palm Beach, walking distance to the Brightline station and directly across the street from CityPlace, shopping and dining.This resort-like oasis features oversized lawn games, family-friendly activities, complimentary airport and neighborhood transportation, specialty group fitness classes, lobby bar and an outdoor fire pit. Guests looking to host events have a variety of options, including over 35,000 sq. ft. of total event space, 9 meeting rooms, outdoor event lawns and a large ballroom measuring 13,366 sq. ft. Visitors can lounge at the resort-style pool, treat their inner child with lawn games, ride a bike to Palm Beach, vibe to live entertainment or break a sweat with a group fitness class.About HiltonHilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 23 world-class brands comprising more than 7,600 properties and nearly 1.2 million rooms, in 126 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World's Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for seven consecutive years.Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the nearly 190 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit hilton for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

