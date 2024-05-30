AVI-SPL To Acquire ICAP Global

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The merger adds local presence in Latin America and Spain, solidifying Company's global leadership in digital workplace experience solutions and services.

- John Zettel, CEO of AVI-SPLTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AVI-SPL, the leading provider of digital enablement solutions globally, is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement to acquire Grupo ICAP Global (ICAP Global) of Latin America and Spain. The two established industry leaders will merge under AVI-SPL, creating the largest global audiovisual (AV), unified communications and collaboration (UCC), workplace management, and experience technology provider able to serve customers across the globe locally.Founded in 1957 and operating today in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Spain, ICAP Global is a clear market leader with a strong reputation for exceptional technology expertise and service as well as value-added distribution. The combined entity will be uniquely qualified to advance clients' digital experience transformation worldwide with the widest portfolio of AV, UCC, IoT, and managed services backed by the largest global team positioned locally across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.With this addition, no other single provider offers the same breadth of digital workplace solutions with the same global support capabilities. This expansion deepens AVI-SPL's commitment to serving Spanish-speaking markets, where it sees tremendous demand from local and global companies alike. Previously, AVI-SPL acquired the assets of Multimedia to support growth in Mexico. Now, with ICAP Global's talented teams and established business locations, AVI-SPL will offer clients in Latin America and Spain the subject matter expertise to expediently navigate the complexities of doing business there.“We've long admired ICAP Global's remarkable success and industry leadership,” says John Zettel, CEO of AVI-SPL.“They became the leading AV and UCC service provider in their markets by consistently creating client value through outstanding quality and exceptional service. Now, we'll work and grow as one as we expand globally to serve our customers locally wherever they need us.”“The AV and Integrated Experiences Technology Industry is undergoing tremendous transformation and growth. We see this as the ideal moment to combine forces with AVI-SPL so we can serve the most clients in the most regions with consistently exceptional services and customer experience, enriched by cultural diversity,” offers Martin Saul, CEO of Grupo ICAP Global and Chairman of the AVIXA Board LSC.Heightened customer expectations of the modern workplace have heightened provider requirements. Today, people expect immediate access to robust communications, collaboration, and team productivity technology that interfaces seamlessly across their physical and digital spaces. Yet, network topology, multi-vendor solutions, cloud platform interoperability, and security protocols have greatly increased the complexity of consistently meeting global client needs. AVI-SPL is ideally positioned to meet these needs.As AVI-SPL grows globally, the acquisition expands its domain expertise, regional understanding, and local talent to ensure its clients successfully leverage modern work tools across their organizations. AVI-SPL and ICAP Global are known for inspiring confidence in their clients and vendors and developing loyal, lasting relationships. Clients of both companies can continue to expect AVI-SPL to anticipate their needs and exceed their expectations in providing globally consistent delivery and exceptional user experience to increase technology adoption and drive growth.To learn more about AVI-SPL, please visit .About AVI-SPLAVI-SPL is a digital enablement solutions provider that transforms how people and technology connect to elevate experiences, create new value, and enable organizations to thrive and grow. We are the largest provider of collaboration technology solutions, which include our award-winning managed services. AVI-SPL's highly-trained team works hand in hand with organizations worldwide – including over 86% of Fortune 100 companies – to strategize, design, deploy, manage, and support AV and UC solutions that are simple to use, scalable, serviceable, and measurable to ensure business objectives are achieved. Visit AVISPL to learn more, or connect with AVI-SPL on Twitter and LinkedIn.About Grupo ICAP GlobalICAP Global is a group specialized in AV/UCC technology, collaborative workspaces, IoT solutions, managed services, and high-end entertainment. Our goal is to provide a unique experience both at work and at home, making the use of technology simpler, faster, and better. We offer services to our clients through offices in Argentina, Spain, Chile, Colombia, and Peru, supported by our integration and distribution business units. We have a global, innovative, and up-to-date vision of our industry.

