Celebrate Independence Day With Fireworks On The Fairway At PGA Frisco

Fireworks on the Fairway features fun for the whole family

Fireworks fill the skies above the PGA Frisco

Party Downtown Fever will entertain guests at Fireworks on the Fairway

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PGA Frisco 's Independence Day celebration will be bigger and better this year. Fireworks on the Fairway , the unique fireworks and drone show at the acclaimed Monument Realty PGA District on the PGA Frisco campus, is schedule to light up the Frisco skies on Thursday, July 4.The festive evening runs from 6-10 p.m. The entire Monument Realty PGA District will be decked out in patriotic revelry. Guests can enjoy a wide array of festive food and beverages for sale from many of the 13 food and beverage outlets, plus food trucks and pop-up concessions stands.The evening begins with a concert by popular party band Downtown Fever (one of the bands under the Emerald City umbrella), starting at 6:00 p.m. At 9:20 p.m., the team behind the Guinness World Record-holding Sky Elements will host an eye-popping drone show featuring 300 independently programmed drones in the sky over Fields Ranch. At 9:30 p.m., the world-class fireworks show by PyroShows of Texas will begin.And, as if one night of magic were not enough, the Monument Realty PGA District will continue to celebrate on Friday, July 5 with a concert by retro fave 80s Mix Tape.While attendance at Fireworks on the Fairway is free, advance tickets are required. Additionally, parking passes must be purchased in advance. The initial supply of tickets will be released at 10 a.m. Friday, May 31.Guests seeking to celebrate in style should plan to book the Omni PGA Frisco Resort's Fireworks on the Fairway package to guarantee their access to the event. Due to tremendous demand, free admission tickets for the public are expected to be claimed early. Once the free tickets have all been claimed, the resort package is the only way to guarantee access to the remarkable fireworks celebration. This deluxe offering is available July 4-8 and includes:.Deluxe room accommodations.Access per registered guest to the PGA Frisco's Fireworks on the Fairway Independence Day event on July 4.Welcome gift per registered child.VIP seating area for the drone and fireworks show.Complimentary self-parkingReserve your stay now at omnihotels/hotels/pga-frisco/specials.No lawn chairs, private carts, outside food and beverages, coolers, sparklers or animals will be permitted at the event.Fireworks on the Fairway is the perfect complement to the Omni PGA Frisco Resort's Summer of Glow, which features drone shows every weekend of the summer, specialized spa treatments and luxurious resort packages with custom amenities just for resort guests.Omni PGA Frisco Resort, adjacent to the Monument Realty PGA District, is a great place to spend summer vacation – whether on a couple's getaway or with the entire family. With 13 destinations to dine and drink, a curated collection of unique retail outlets and an array of golf experiences for players of all ages and abilities, the 660-acre campus truly offers something for everyone.ABOUT FIREWORKS ON THE FAIRWAY:Date/Time:Thursday, July 4, 6 – 10 p.m.6:00 p.m. Doors open6:00 m Fever concert, carnival games, family entertainment, food trucks9:20 m Show9:30 mLocation:Monument Realty PGA District3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco, TX 75033Tickets:Free admission tickets available beginning Friday, May 31 atParking must be purchased in advance.Lot A (PGA District)Early bird pricing through June 20 - $40Regular pricing - $50Lot B (Panther Creek High School)Early bird pricing through June 20 - $20Regular pricing - $25Additional information: PGAFrisco/events

