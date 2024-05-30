Gaming Sector Now Accounts For Approximately One-Tenth Of Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Revenues

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Stocklytics , reports the gaming segment's contribution has diminished, now constituting only about 10 percent of the revenue generated between February and April 2024.

Edith Reads, a analyst at Stocklytics, remarked:

Nvidia's gaming revenue though steady, mirrors the evolving dynamics and the consumer trend towards cutting-edge technologies. The notable, though comparatively modest, growth compared to data centers, is driven by consistent demand for top-tier GPUs, even amidst the broader industry's transition towards AI and cloud computing solutions.

After achieving revenues of $22 billion in the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2024, spanning from November 2023 to January 2024, the chipmaking giant has outdone itself once again. For the latest quarter, Nvidia reported revenues of $26 billion, exceeding projections. Data Centers and Gaming were the leading segments, representing over 97% of the total revenue.

The full story and statistics can be found here: Gaming Sector Now Accounts for Approximately One-Tenth of Nvidia's Revenues