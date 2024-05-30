(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Navigating Challenges and Seizing Opportunities in an Evolving Satellite Landscape



SINGAPORE, May 30, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - As the satellite continues to evolve, challenges and opportunities abound. Industry leaders from the Asia-Pacific region and around the world gathered at the Asia Industry Association's recent Satellite Industry Forum, held in Singapore on 28 May, to discuss the state of the industry, addressing critical questions and sharing insights on the path forward.

The emergence of NGSO systems presents both opportunities and threats to traditional GSO operators. In the opening keynote, Patompob (Nile) Suwansiri, CEO, THAICOM, highlighted the need for adaptation and strategic partnerships to leverage respective strengths.

Despite challenges, the satellite broadband business remains relevant and lucrative. Suwansiri emphasized the importance of leveraging accumulated expertise and capital to invest in newer technologies and satellites, ensuring continued growth and relevance.“The fundamentals and know-how of doing the broadband business is still there and that is something that technology cannot replace,” said Suwansiri.

While Software-Defined High Throughput Satellites (SD HTS) hold promise for reducing investment risk and enabling new business models, concerns remain about expected capacity pricing reductions. Integration of smart satellite systems with ground systems and the utilization of AI were also highlighted as crucial for driving innovation and efficiency for THAICOM, added Suwansiri.

The 'Asia-Pacific Satellite Leaders Roundtable' also discussed the current state and future outlook of the satellite industry, with a focus on where the video industry is heading. Raymond Chow, Chief Commercial Officer, AsiaSat, emphasized their focus on providing end-to-end services and adapting to changing customer demands for global connectivity, with more vertical integration for a holistic view across the video business.

Kenichi Shimotsuma, GM, Asia Regional Headquarters & Regional Director, Singapore Branch, SKY Perfect JSAT, also recognized the evolving role of satellite broadcasting and the need to diversify into content delivery and connected TV services to meet changing consumer preferences.

Conversations around the future of linear video continued with 'The Customers Talk'. Paul Mattear, Head of Global SatCom (A&S), Amazon Web Services, highlighted the importance of understanding and meeting customer needs, emphasizing a symbiotic relationship between service providers and end-users. For Huang Baozhong, EVP, APT Satellite, maintaining a customer-centric approach is crucial for competitiveness. Trust in IP-based technology is also evolving, with AI playing a role in streamlining labour-intensive tasks, added Mark Wardle, VP, Engineering & Operations, Encompass Digital Media.

Pranav Roach, President of Hughes Network Systems India, offered insights into how the“Norms, Guidelines and Procedures” (NGP) document for the implementation of Indian Space Policy is facilitating easier navigation of regulations and processes, thus benefiting private players in the sector. A notable aspect highlighted by Roach is the significance of spectrum allocation for satellite broadband. The NGP streamlines the process, ensuring administrative allocation to facilitate private sector involvement. Roach emphasized that auctions would have been counterproductive in this context.

The introduction of the New Telecom Law in 2023 also further paved the way for spectrum allocation for satellite broadband. This legislative development clears regulatory hurdles, enabling smoother operations and growth opportunities for private players.

The importance of ground segment adaptation in response to changing requirements was also underscored at the conference. Panellists discussed post-pandemic shifts, emphasizing the need for adaptability and integration with IT systems, with the disruption that the launch of Starlink has brought.“Everyone needs to disrupt themselves and adapt. What is the multi-orbit proposition that we can provide to a particular user. . . how can we integrate better for greater value to the end user?” asked Alvaro Sanchez, CEO, Integrasys.

Conversations also centred around the space industry, following the tumult and volatility of 2023. Dara Panahy, Partner, Milbank LLP, highlighted the ongoing democratization of the commercial space industry, with the need for incumbents to evolve by either scaling up or vertically integrating to better serve customers. Identifying key areas such as mobility, government services, IoT, and earth observation as lucrative opportunities, he underscored the pivotal role of space in the larger economy.

The Satellite Industry Forum concluded with senior industry executives convening for a high-level discussion on the future trajectory of the satellite industry. Sanjay Duda, CEO, Planetcast Media Services, highlighted his focus on the role of satellite technology in delivering media services, particularly for the video industry. He emphasized the continued relevance of satellite in delivering linear channels, especially in underserved regions like India, while acknowledging the pressure on costs and the evolving landscape of mobility. Neha Idnani, Regional Vice President, APAC, Eutelsat OneWeb, also stressed the importance of working closely with regulators and industry bodies to ensure data security and protect sovereign interests, while Katherine Gizinski, CEO, River Advisers, reiterated the importance of regulatory considerations, particularly regarding spectrum and physical space access. She advocated for greater industry cooperation to address sustainability concerns and anticipated closer scrutiny from regulators as the industry continues to expand.

