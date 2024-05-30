(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) The $Bobby Token launches at Consensus 2024; Announces Kennedy Campaign Community Activator, Kyle Kemper, as Advisor



AUSTIN, TX, May 30, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The $Bobby Politifi Meme Token, trading on Uniswap under the ticker $BOBBY, has announced its highly anticipated relaunch at Consensus 2024 (29-31 May, 2024, Texas, USA).

The official launch event took place on May 29, 2024, marking a new chapter for the token that has rapidly evolved from a meme coin into a powerful movement supporting Kennedy's beliefs and his fight for crypto's future.



$Bobby is more than just a token; it is a movement that resonates with the ideals of independence in the face of a captured, secretive, and centralized government - a cause championed by independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

AT CONSENSUS...

The $Bobby token has sponsored Kyle Kemper's Kennedy24 bus, which will be parked in front of the Consensus event venue. The team, with Kyle at the fore, will be handing out Kennedy24 and $Bobby merchandise to the event's crypto-enthusiast attendees, and are planning a few other surprises.

THE JOURNEY SO FAR...

The $Bobby Token originally launched at ETH Denver under the name RFKJ, and hit an ATH earlier this year with a $35m market cap. Based on community feedback, it has been rebranded and is relaunching using the name 'Bobby' by which Kennedy is affectionately called by his friends, family and supporters. This strategic move underscores the project's commitment to listening to its community and evolving to better meet its needs and aspirations.

In a market crowded with political meme coins, the $Bobby Token stands out by having real substance behind it. They have already donated almost $100,000 to Kennedy-aligned causes, they churn out some of the most viral Kennedy content online, and are becoming a leading figure in pro-Kennedy social media circles - with over 1M views on their socials last month alone.

Kennedy has frequently articulated his support for cryptocurrencies, highlighting their potential to combat inflation and provide independence from government and monopolistic banking systems.

"Cryptocurrency takes control away from the government and from the monopolistic banking system, which uses money printing to shift wealth upward to the oligarchy of billionaires while impoverishing regular Americans," Kennedy recently remarked.

And he asserted in a recent tweet that "Cryptocurrency is the off-ramp for our addiction to the Federal Reserve. It's the best hedge against inflation.”

KYLE KEMPER JOINS AS ADVISOR

Kyle Kemper, a renowned figure in the cryptocurrency space, has joined the $Bobby Token team as an advisor. With over a decade of experience in cryptocurrency, Kemper is poised to bring his extensive knowledge, creativity, and passionate advocacy to the $Bobby Token.

His involvement is expected to drive community development and global awareness through innovative crypto solutions. Kemper was recently interviewed on The Tucker Carlson network, where he speaks, among other things, about fighting for freedom and how a more involved population by integrating society in decision making can be enabled through blockchain.

"I am excited to join the $Bobby team as an advisor," said Kyle Kemper. "I believe that this token has the potential to drive community development, raise global awareness, create engaging memetic content, and make a significant impact through donations to causes in need. The vision behind $Bobby aligns perfectly with my own beliefs about the power of decentralization to effect positive change...and it's fun!”

About $Bobby Politifi Meme Token

$Bobby Politifi Meme Token is a cryptocurrency designed to harness the power of community, memes, and blockchain technology to drive independence. Trading on Uniswap under the ticker symbol BOBBY, the token focuses on community development, global awareness, and impactful donations. Originally launched at ETH Denver as RFKJ, the token has been rebranded and relaunched at Consensus Texas 2024 to better align with its community and be more fun.

The $Bobby Token is more than just a cryptocurrency; it is a movement. By leveraging the power of memes and the blockchain, $Bobby aims to foster a vibrant community, amplify important causes, and provide substantial support through impactful donations. The token's relaunch marks a new chapter in its journey, with Kyle Kemper's advisory role set to enhance its strategic direction and outreach.

Media contact:

Plato Data Intelligence

PlatoAiStream

...