National Anti-Drug Conference To Kick Off Next November 9-JADS

Amman, May 30 (Petra) - Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) hosted the 1st meeting of Jordan Higher Organizing Committee of the National Anti-Drug conference
under the theme:"Conscious Youth for a Conscious Nation," at the invitation of the Jordanian Anti-Drug Society (JADS).
The participants agreed to set a date for convening the conference on next November 9 and holding the committee's 2nd meeting on next June 29, according to a JADS statement.
JADS Chairman, Dr. Musa Tarifi, stressed the importance of sustaining the conference's activities by organizing quarterly workshops in the Kingdom's various governorates.
