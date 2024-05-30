Mavenir Announces Up To $75 Million Investment From An Existing Investor

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Mavenir, the cloud-native infrastructure provider building the future of networks, today announced up to a $75 million from an existing investor. The additional capital will drive Mavenir's business strategy, anchored in end-to-end 5G transformation.

Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir, commented:“Mavenir continues to be an leader at the forefront of network innovation and automation. With our investor group's support, we will accelerate strategic investments in Open RAN and 5G Core solutions and efficiently meet our product roadmap. We are excited to continue building networks of the future for the benefit of our customers and partners.”

Terry Hungle, CFO of Mavenir, commented:“The steadfast support and confidence from our partners sets us up for long-term success. This positions us for growth as we accelerate the 5G transformation and bolster the global expansion for our products and solutions.”

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networks today with cloud-native, AI-enabled solutions which are green by design, empowering operators to realize the benefits of 5G and achieve intelligent, automated, programmable networks. As the pioneer of Open RAN and a proven industry disruptor, Mavenir's award-winning solutions are delivering automation and monetization across mobile networks globally, accelerating software network transformation for 300+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world's subscribers. For more information, please visit .

