Truecaller Surpasses 400 Million Active Users

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Truecaller, the leading global for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, is proud to announce the very significant milestone of 400 million users monthly. Truecaller continues to grow rapidly in many different geographic markets and has since 31 March this year grown with 10.1 million users.

“Reaching 400 million active users each month is something we are, of course, very proud of, but at the same time, we know that the need for a solution like Truecaller is significantly greater. The problem of unwanted communication, spam, and fraud over the phone is unfortunately only growing for both individuals and businesses. New technology and increased opportunities for fraudsters to make money are driving this development. We continue to develop our app and add new functionality to protect our users before, during, and after a phone call or SMS,” says Alan Mamedi, co-founder and CEO of Truecaller .

Truecaller reported an average of 383.4 million active users per month during the first quarter of 2024 and at the end of the quarter, the number of monthly active users was 389.9 million.

Truecaller will continue to report the average number of monthly and daily users on a quarterly basis in connection with interim reports.

About Truecaller

We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 400 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2023. Headquartered in Stockholm since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October, 2021. Visit truecaller for more information.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink