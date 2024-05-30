Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation: Australian Group Company Acquires LPG Business In North And Western Australia - AETOS...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation (President CEO: Toshihiko Hamada) is pleased to announce that Supagas Pty Ltd (headquarters: New South Wales, Australia; hereinafter "Supagas"), the business subsidiary company in Australia, has signed a purchase and sale agreement with Wesfarmers Chemicals, and Fertilisers (hereinafter "WesCEF") to acquire the LPG sales business in Western Australia (hereinafter "WA") and Northern Territory (hereinafter "NT") of Wesfarmers Kleenheat Pty Ltd (hereinafter "Kleenheat"), which handles the LPG business of WesCEF.

Background and purpose of the acquisitionIn addition to its core business of supplying LPG, Supagas is already steadily expanding its business in the supply of industrial gases and other products through 48 offices and over 200 retails in New South Wales and Queensland.Supagas has been aiming to acquire an established sales network in northern and western Australia and expand its sales channels. The recent proposal from Wesfarmers for the sale of Kleenheat's assets matches Supagas' business expansion plans, which led to the conclusion of this agreement.Through the acquisition of Kleenheat's LPG sales business, which has a stable supply of LPG to both residential and industrial demand in WA and NT for over 65 years, Supagas will expand its sales channels into northern and western Australia, realize synergies not only with LPG but also with its existing industrial gas business, and achieve sustainable boost in profitability.Overview of the acquisitionBusiness: Kleenheat's LPG sales business in WA and NTBusiness assets: LPG supply facilities (land, buildings) and related facilities (including supply facilities and vehicles)Future plansThe purchase is expected to be completed by the end of August, subject to approval by Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

The Nippon Sanso Holdings Group is the world's fourth-largest supplier of industrial, electronic, and medical gases, operating in four geographic regions - Japan, U.S., Europe and Asia & Oceania - covering over 30 countries and regions. In addition, the Thermos business supplies THERMOS branded products to more than 120 countries worldwide. Since its foundation as Nippon Sanso Ltd. in 1910, the group stands for creating social value through innovative gas solutions that increase industrial productivity, enhance human well-being and contribute to a more sustainable future. With more than 19,000 employees, together, we are“The Gas Professionals” and we all have the same goal:“Making life better through gas technology”

Important Notice – Trading of Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation Common Stock, Disclaimer Regarding Unsponsored American Depository Receipts

Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation ("NSHD”) encourages anyone interested in buying or selling its common stock to do so on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, which is where its common stock is listed and primarily trades. NSHD's disclosures are not intended to facilitate trades in, and should not be relied on for decisions to trade, unsponsored American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”).

NSHD has not and does not participate in, support, encourage, or otherwise consent to the creation of any unsponsored ADR programs or the issuance or trading of any ADRs issued thereunder in respect of its common stock. NSHD does not represent to any ADR holder, bank or depositary institution, nor should any such person or entity form the belief, that (i) NSHD has any reporting obligations within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Exchange Act”) or (ii) NSHD's website will contain on an ongoing basis all information necessary for NSHD to maintain an exemption from registering its common stock under the Exchange Act pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) thereunder.

To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, NSHD and its affiliates disclaim any responsibility or liability to ADR holders, banks, depositary institutions, or any other entities or individuals in connection with any unsponsored ADRs representing its common stock.

