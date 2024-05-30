Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Is Predicted To Exhibit Remarkable Growth From (2024-2034), Analyzes Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Diabetic Kidney Forecast

DelveInsight's Kidney Disease Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Diabetic Kidney Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Diabetic Kidney Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Report:

The Diabetic Kidney Disease market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In March 2024, Hua Medicine, headquartered in China, intends to prioritize the development of its type 2 diabetes (T2D) drug for diabetic kidney patients through clinical trials in the US. They aim to create a once-daily formulation of their drug Huatangning (dorzagliatin) specifically for the US market. Following four Phase I trials in the US for the twice-daily version, marketed in China in collaboration with Bayer, the company has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the second generation of HuaTangNing.

According to the National Diabetes Statistics Report, in 2021, approximately 38.1 million adults aged 18 years or older in the United States, accounting for 14.7% of all US adults, were estimated to have diabetes.

According to DelveInsight's assessments, the total number of prevalent cases of diabetes in the 7MM was approximately 82,858,700 in 2023. These cases are anticipated to rise over the course of the study period.

In 2023, the United States reported the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of DKD, totaling around 5,141,000 cases.

It is noted that DKD predominantly affects individuals aged 60 years and older, accounting for 70% of cases. In the US, there were approximately 1,542,000 cases of DKD among individuals aged 18–59 years and around 3,600,000 cases among those aged 60 years and above in 2023.

In 2023, the United States reported the highest prevalence of DKD cases, totaling approximately 14,688,000 cases.

Key Diabetic Kidney Disease Companies: Daiichi Sankyo, Palatin, AstraZeneca, Curacle Co., Ltd., Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, University of Sydney, Inversago Pharma Inc., Serodus AS, Tasly Pharmaceutical, Biocity Biopharmaceutics, Chinook Therapeutics, University Medical Center Groningen, Palatin Technologies, Inc, Shandong Suncadia Medicine, Bayer, Shinshu University, and others

Key Diabetic Kidney Disease Therapies: MINNERBRO (esaxerenone/CS-3150), VYLESSI (bremelanotide), Zibotentan + Dapagliflozin, CU01-1001, telmisartan, Fenofibrate, INV-202, SER150, Qishen Yiqi Dripping Pills, SC0062, Atrasentan, Sotagliflozin, Bremelanotide, HRS-7535, Finerenone (BAY94-8862), Tofogliflozin, and others

The Diabetic Kidney Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Diabetic Kidney Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Diabetic Kidney Disease market dynamics.

Diabetic Kidney Disease Overview

Diabetic kidney disease (DKD), also known as diabetic nephropathy, is a complication of diabetes characterized by damage to the kidneys due to prolonged high blood sugar levels. It is one of the most common causes of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage kidney failure worldwide.

Diabetic Kidney Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Diabetic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Diabetic Kidney Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Diabetic Kidney Disease

Prevalent Cases of Diabetic Kidney Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Diabetic Kidney Disease

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Diabetic Kidney Disease

Diabetic Kidney Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Diabetic Kidney Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Diabetic Kidney Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Diabetic Kidney Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Diabetic Kidney Disease Therapies and Key Companies

MINNERBRO (esaxerenone/CS-3150): Daiichi Sankyo

VYLESSI (bremelanotide): Palatin

Zibotentan + Dapagliflozin: AstraZeneca

CU01-1001: Curacle Co., Ltd.

telmisartan: Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical

Fenofibrate: University of Sydney

INV-202: Inversago Pharma Inc.

SER150: Serodus AS

Qishen Yiqi Dripping Pills: Tasly Pharmaceutical

SC0062: Biocity Biopharmaceutics

Atrasentan: Chinook Therapeutics

Sotagliflozin: University Medical Center Groningen

Bremelanotide: Palatin Technologies, Inc

HRS-7535: Shandong Suncadia Medicine

Finerenone (BAY94-8862): Bayer

Tofogliflozin: Shinshu University

Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Strengths

Many major companies are investing in different mechanisms of action for the treatment of DKD, peripherally-acting CB1r blockers, IL-33-neutralizing mAb, ETA receptor antagonists, aldosterone synthase inhibitor (ASi), mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) blockers, and others which will boost the DKD market in the future.

A unique trial testing of BI 690517, a selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor along with SGLT2 inhibition, showed positive efficacy, offering the potential for additive kidney benefits while possibly mitigating hyperkalemia risk.

Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Opportunities

Personalized medicine, considering the genetic and mechanistic variability, will improve renal and cardiovascular protection in diabetic patients with CKD.

The concept of "metabolic memory" in diabetic patients, where prior exposure to elevated blood glucose levels results in enduring detrimental effects despite glycemic control, opens a window of opportunity to develop genetic interventions such as CRISPR–Cas editing to potentially erase this memory and offer novel therapeutic avenues for diabetic kidney disease.

Scope of the Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Diabetic Kidney Disease Companies: Daiichi Sankyo, Palatin, AstraZeneca, Curacle Co., Ltd., Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, University of Sydney, Inversago Pharma Inc., Serodus AS, Tasly Pharmaceutical, Biocity Biopharmaceutics, Chinook Therapeutics, University Medical Center Groningen, Palatin Technologies, Inc, Shandong Suncadia Medicine, Bayer, Shinshu University, and others

Key Diabetic Kidney Disease Therapies: MINNERBRO (esaxerenone/CS-3150), VYLESSI (bremelanotide), Zibotentan + Dapagliflozin, CU01-1001, telmisartan, Fenofibrate, INV-202, SER150, Qishen Yiqi Dripping Pills, SC0062, Atrasentan, Sotagliflozin, Bremelanotide, HRS-7535, Finerenone (BAY94-8862), Tofogliflozin, and others

Diabetic Kidney Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Diabetic Kidney Disease current marketed and Diabetic Kidney Disease emerging therapies

Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Dynamics: Diabetic Kidney Disease market drivers and Diabetic Kidney Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Diabetic Kidney Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

