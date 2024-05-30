Diabetic Macular Edema Market And Epidemiology 2034: Treatment Market, Epidemiology, Forecast By Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Diabetic Macular Edema Forecast

DelveInsight's Macular Edema Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Diabetic Macular Edema market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Diabetic Macular Edema pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Diabetic Macular Edema market dynamics.

DelveInsight's“Diabetic Macular Edema Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Diabetic Macular Edema, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Diabetic Macular Edema market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Diabetic Macular Edema market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

To Know in detail about the Diabetic Macular Edema market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Diabetic Macular Edema Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Diabetic Macular Edema Market Report:

The Diabetic Macular Edema market size was valued approximately 2.9 Billion in the year 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

The diabetic macular edema (DME) market size for in the United States, as well as in the EU4 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the UK, and Japan collectively amounted to approximately USD 2,911 million in 2022.

As per DelveInsight's assessment, the overall number of existing cases of diabetic macular edema (DME) in the seven major markets (7MM) was reported to be 1,073,892 in 2022, with projections indicating a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the course of the study period.

In 2022, the United States had the highest number of identified prevalent cases of diabetic macular edema (DME), estimated to be approximately 483,251. Projections suggest a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in these cases over time.

According to DelveInsight's findings, the diagnosed prevalent cases of diabetic macular edema (DME) were classified into three age groups: 18-44 years, 45-64 years, and ≥75 years. In 2022, the highest number of cases, totaling 209,740, was observed in the age group of 45-64 years in the United States.

In 2022, 58% of cases of diabetic macular edema (DME) were reported in males, with females comprising 42% of cases across the seven major markets (7MM). Specifically in the United States, there were 280,286 cases among males and 202,966 cases among females in 2022. These figures are anticipated to increase during the forecast period from 2023 to 2034.

Key Diabetic Macular Edema Companies: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ripple Therapeutics Pty Ltd, RemeGen Co., Ltd., Alimera Science, Laboratorios Sophia S.A, Oculis, Hoffmann-La Roche, Oxular Limited, Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience, Genentech, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Allgenesis Biotherapeutics Inc., 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Kyowa Kirin, Inc., Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Ashvattha Therapeutics, Inc., and others

Key Diabetic Macular Edema Therapies: EYP-1901, IBE-814, RC-28E, Aflibercept, Bevacizumab, Dexamethasone ophthalmic suspension (OCS-01), Vamikibart, OXU-001, 9MW0813, Faricimab, Vamikibart, AG-73305, 4D-150 IVT, KHK4951, Ranibizumab, D-4517.2, and others

The Diabetic Macular Edema epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Diabetic Macular Edema is more prevalent in males as compared to females

Diabetic Macular Edema Overview

Diabetic macular edema (DME) is a complication of diabetes that affects the retina, the light-sensitive tissue lining the back of the eye. It occurs when fluid leaks from blood vessels within the retina, causing swelling (edema) in the macula, the central part of the retina responsible for sharp, central vision.

Get a Free sample for the Diabetic Macular Edema Market Report:



Diabetic Macular Edema Market

The dynamics of the Diabetic Macular Edema market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

Diabetic Macular Edema Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Diabetic Macular Edema epidemiology trends @ Diabetic Macular Edema Epidemiological Insights

Diabetic Macular Edema Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Diabetic Macular Edema market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Diabetic Macular Edema

Prevalent Cases of Diabetic Macular Edema by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Diabetic Macular Edema

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Diabetic Macular Edema



Diabetic Macular Edema Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Diabetic Macular Edema market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Diabetic Macular Edema market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Diabetic Macular Edema Therapies and Key Companies

EYP-1901: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

IBE-814: Ripple Therapeutics Pty Ltd

RC-28E: RemeGen Co., Ltd.

Aflibercept: Alimera Science

Bevacizumab: Laboratorios Sophia S.A

Dexamethasone ophthalmic suspension (OCS-01): Oculis

Vamikibart: Hoffmann-La Roche

OXU-001: Oxular Limited

9MW0813: Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience

Faricimab: Genentech, Inc.

Vamikibart: Hoffmann-La Roche

AG-73305: Allgenesis Biotherapeutics Inc.

4D-150 IVT: 4D Molecular Therapeutics

KHK4951: Kyowa Kirin, Inc.

Ranibizumab: Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd

D-4517.2: Ashvattha Therapeutics, Inc.

Diabetic Macular Edema Market Strengths

Late-stage pipeline drugs such as Faricimab, Beovu and KSI-301 are some of the potential emerging therapies that have shown promising results and expected to improve the dosing interval

Diabetic Macular Edema Market Opportunities

Around in one-quarter or more of eyes with center-involving DME do not achieve complete resolution of the edema with anti-VEGF therapy and currently there is no curative treatment options for this refractory pool

Scope of the Diabetic Macular Edema Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Diabetic Macular Edema Companies: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ripple Therapeutics Pty Ltd, RemeGen Co., Ltd., Alimera Science, Laboratorios Sophia S.A, Oculis, Hoffmann-La Roche, Oxular Limited, Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience, Genentech, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Allgenesis Biotherapeutics Inc., 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Kyowa Kirin, Inc., Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Ashvattha Therapeutics, Inc., and others

Key Diabetic Macular Edema Therapies: EYP-1901, IBE-814, RC-28E, Aflibercept, Bevacizumab, Dexamethasone ophthalmic suspension (OCS-01), Vamikibart, OXU-001, 9MW0813, Faricimab, Vamikibart, AG-73305, 4D-150 IVT, KHK4951, Ranibizumab, D-4517.2, and others

Diabetic Macular Edema Therapeutic Assessment: Diabetic Macular Edema current marketed and Diabetic Macular Edema emerging therapies

Diabetic Macular Edema Market Dynamics: Diabetic Macular Edema market drivers and Diabetic Macular Edema market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Diabetic Macular Edema Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Diabetic Macular Edema Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Diabetic Macular Edema market share @ Diabetic Macular Edema Clinical Trials and Treatment Landscape

Table of Contents

1. Diabetic Macular Edema Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Diabetic Macular Edema

3. SWOT analysis of Diabetic Macular Edema

4. Diabetic Macular Edema Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Diabetic Macular Edema Market Overview at a Glance

6. Diabetic Macular Edema Disease Background and Overview

7. Diabetic Macular Edema Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Diabetic Macular Edema

9. Diabetic Macular Edema Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Diabetic Macular Edema Unmet Needs

11. Diabetic Macular Edema Emerging Therapies

12. Diabetic Macular Edema Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Diabetic Macular Edema Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Diabetic Macular Edema Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Diabetic Macular Edema Market Drivers

16. Diabetic Macular Edema Market Barriers

17. Diabetic Macular Edema Appendix

18. Diabetic Macular Edema Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Gaurav Bora

DelveInsight Business Research

+1 469-945-7679

email us here