Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market To Register Incremental Growth During The Forecast Period (2024-2034), Asserts Delveinsight

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Forecast

DelveInsight's Foot Ulcers Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Diabetic Foot Ulcers market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Diabetic Foot Ulcers pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Diabetic Foot Ulcers market dynamics.

DelveInsight's“Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Diabetic Foot Ulcers, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Diabetic Foot Ulcers market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market Report:

The Diabetic Foot Ulcers market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In April 2024, Cynata Therapeutics Limited has announced the conclusion of patient recruitment for its Phase 1 clinical study evaluating CYP-006TK in individuals with diabetic foot ulcers (DFU).

In August 2023, Aurealis Therapeutics has reported the successful dosing of the initial patient with diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) in its DIAMEND phase 2 clinical investigation of AUP-16. This study is designed as a multi-center, single-blinded, randomized trial comparing standard-of-care plus placebo to assess the safety, tolerability, and effectiveness of the recommended phase 2 dose of AUP-16 as a topical treatment for non-healing neuroischemic diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs).

In May 2023, The International Working Group of the Diabetic Foot (IWGDF), comprising experts from various disciplines, has revised its guidelines. The updated version of the 2019 guidelines focuses on the classification of foot ulcers in individuals with diabetes during routine clinical practice. This update addresses five critical clinical questions, each involving up to 13 significant outcomes. Through comprehensive research, seven key recommendations have been formulated, considering various clinical settings.

According to research conducted by Costa et al. (2022), the global prevalence of diabetic foot is approximately 6%, with an estimation that roughly one in six individuals with diabetes will encounter a foot ulcer at some point in their lives. Men are at a greater risk of developing diabetic foot and its complications compared to women.

In 2023, the total number of prevalent cases of Diabetic Foot Ulcer across the 7MM (Seven Major Markets) was approximately 6,300,000 cases, with the United States having the highest number of cases among them.

Across the Seven Major Markets (7MM), the total diagnosed cases of Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) amounted to approximately 3,700,000 cases in 2023. It is projected that these cases will experience a moderate compound annual growth rate (CAGR) by the year 2034.

Key Diabetic Foot Ulcers Companies: Topadur Pharma, Cynata Therapeutics, Transwell Biotech, Aposcience, Ilya Pharma, Microbion Corporation, MediWound, Paracrine, INC., NovaLead Pharma, and others

Key Diabetic Foot Ulcers Therapies: TOP-N53, CYP-006TK, TWB-103, APO-2, ILP100, MBN-101, EscharEx, Adipose-derived regenerative cells, Galnobax, and others, and others

The Diabetic Foot Ulcers epidemiology based on age-specific cases analyzed that the US accounts for the highest number of cases in the age group 45–64 years followed by ≥75 years.

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Overview

Diabetic foot ulcers are open sores or wounds that commonly occur on the feet of individuals with diabetes. They develop due to a combination of factors including poor circulation, nerve damage (neuropathy), and reduced immune function, all of which are associated with diabetes.

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Diabetic Foot Ulcers market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Prevalent Cases of Diabetic Foot Ulcers by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Diabetic Foot Ulcers market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Diabetic Foot Ulcers market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Therapies and Key Companies

ENGENSIS (VM202): Helixmith

ON101 (fespixon): Oneness Biotech

ENERGI-F703: Energenesis Biomedical

TOP-N53: Topadur Pharma

CYP-006TK: Cynata Therapeutics

TWB-103: Transwell Biotech

APO-2: Aposcience

ILP100: Ilya Pharma

MBN-101: Microbion Corporation

EscharEx: MediWound

Adipose-derived regenerative cells: Paracrine, INC.

Galnobax: NovaLead Pharma

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market Drivers

Rise in global prevalence of foot ulcers in diabetic patients

Increasing research and development activities in the development of biologics

Technological advancements

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market Barriers

High cost of the advanced wound care therapies

Adverse effects associated with the drugs

Scope of the Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Diabetic Foot Ulcers Companies: Topadur Pharma, Cynata Therapeutics, Transwell Biotech, Aposcience, Ilya Pharma, Microbion Corporation, MediWound, Paracrine, INC., NovaLead Pharma, and others

Key Diabetic Foot Ulcers Therapies: TOP-N53, CYP-006TK, TWB-103, APO-2, ILP100, MBN-101, EscharEx, Adipose-derived regenerative cells, Galnobax, and others, and others

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Therapeutic Assessment: Diabetic Foot Ulcers current marketed and Diabetic Foot Ulcers emerging therapies

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market Dynamics: Diabetic Foot Ulcers market drivers and Diabetic Foot Ulcers market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market Access and Reimbursement

