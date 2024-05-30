First Class Timepieces Unveils Exquisite Audemars Piguet Collection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

First Class Timepieces Logo

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 34mm

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak "Jumbo" 50th Anniversary Extra Thin

New York - First Class Timepieces features select Audemars Piguet pieces. Known for innovation, these luxury watches are perfect for collectors and enthusiasts

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar - The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar 26574OR.1220OR.01 is a masterpiece of horological engineering. Featuring an 18k rose gold case and bracelet; this timepiece boasts a perpetual calendar with day, date, month, leap year, and moon phase indications. The slate grey "Grande Tapisserie" dial enhances its sophisticated look. This model is powered by the automatic Caliber 5134, providing a remarkable 40-hour power reserve. Perfect for collectors, this watch seamlessly combines functionality with luxurious design.Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph - The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph OO.01 is designed for those with a bold and adventurous spirit. It features a 42mm stainless steel case, complemented by a blue "Méga Tapisserie" dial and matching blue alligator strap. This timepiece includes sub-dials for hours, minutes, small seconds, and a date display. The watch is powered by the Caliber 3126/3840, ensuring precision and durability. Its robust design and versatile functionality make it a perfect companion for daily wear and special occasions.Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 34mm - The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 34mm 77351OR.1261OR.01 is a refined and elegant timepiece for those seeking a smaller, versatile watch. It features an 18k rose gold case with a diamond-set bezel and a silver-toned "Grande Tapisserie" dial. The watch is driven by the self-winding Caliber 5800, offering a 50-hour power reserve. This model combines luxury and practicality, making it a perfect addition to any wardrobe.Audemars Piguet Royal Oak "Jumbo" 50th Anniversary Extra-Thin - The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak "Jumbo" 50th Anniversary Extra-Thin 16202PT.1240PT.01 celebrates half a century of the iconic Royal Oak design. This limited edition features a platinum case and bracelet, a smoked green dial, and an extra-thin profile. The watch houses the automatic Caliber 2121, renowned for its slim construction and reliability. This special edition is a true collector's item, embodying the brand's dedication to innovation and timeless design.About First Class Timepieces - Nestled in the bustling center of New York City, First Class Timepieces is committed to presenting an exquisite array of luxury watches. Recognized as a premier destination for watch enthusiasts in NYC , the establishment prioritizes customer contentment and boasts an extensive range of timepieces. Tailoring each shopping experience to individual preferences, First Class Timepieces guarantees that every patron discovers the perfect watch to complement their taste and requirements. Renowned as a top-tier watch store in NYC, it distinguishes itself through unparalleled service and a varied assortment. For further details on the Audemars Piguet collection or to peruse other high-end watches, consider visiting First Class Timepieces.

Robert Gerov

First Class Timepieces

+1 917-828-3727

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram