Gozone Wifi Helps Top Performing Casinos Enroll Players And Grow Revenue From Coast To Coast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GoZone has released a breakthrough Casino Success Report, highlighting recent partnerships with renowned casinos to grow sustainable revenue.

UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GoZone WiFi, a leader in guest engagement solutions, has released a first of its kind Casino Success Report highlighting significant success in boosting player card enrollment and sustainable revenue for participating casinos nationwide.The landmark report details how top-performing casinos seamlessly integrated marketing enrollment into the casino experience through complimentary Wi-Fi access, enabling participating casinos to enroll thousands of patrons into revenue-generating loyalty programs. Leveraging this key new marketing channel, casinos have deployed targeted email and SMS campaigns, captivating customers, building local excitement, and driving traffic to their establishments.Throughout the report, GoZone provides key results from its portfolio of participating casinos, and step-by-step instructions on how any casino or entertainment venue can leverage the same strategy to grow revenue."By targeting previously on-site customers and uncarded players with predetermined interest, casinos can significantly increase player card enrollments and revenue. This strategy eliminates wasted advertising spend and time targeting cold audiences," stated Wayne Newton, VP of Business Development at GoZone WiFi.To access detailed results and discover how casinos achieved this significant increase in player card enrollments, you can download the comprehensive white paper on GoZone's website (here) .Alongside its report, GoZone is announcing new enrollment availability for casinos interested in participating and growing revenue in 2024. If interested, casinos & partners can schedule time with a Casino Success Expert here .About GoZone WiFi:GoZone WiFi is a SaaS company offering business analytics, venue intelligence, and guest engagement solutions. Through loyalty-generating services like Marketing4WiFi, GoZone empowers businesses to strategically refine customer communication, turning one-stop patrons into loyal customers. Learn more at gozonewifi.

Wayne Newton

GoZone WiFi

+1 612-889-1065

...