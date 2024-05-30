Jean Narcisse Djaha And Fast Africa Times Press Announce The Release Geopolitics Of Afcfta

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jean Narcisse DjahaWASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / --May 30, 2024Media Contact:Jean Narcisse Djaha, PhDPhone / WhatsApp: +1 703 200 4022Email: ...Global trade and competitiveness thought leader Dr. Jean Narcisse Djaha and Fast Africa Times Press have released a new book that equips African governments, businesses, and citizens with the tools to understand the high-level geopolitics behind the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. The book is on sale now via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Amazon Book Publishing House, and other major international retailers.In Geopolitics of AfCFTA, he provides a groundbreaking explanation of why and how the African Continental Free Trade Area is a highly geopolitical project for African nations and corporations, announcing a new economic order. The Geopolitics of AfCFTA is an opportunity for everyday people, governments, and businesses to understand the high-level geopolitical aspect of the African Continental Free Trade Area, free trade agreements, and international trade in general. The African Continental Free Trade Area is too big to fail like many other development projects in the African Union.''What I have done in Geopolitics of AfCFTA is to lay out the foundation that will inspire many young leaders and scholars to write about the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area. Hopefully, governments and businesses have been blessed and empowered to fully understand the geopolitical implications surrounding AfCFTA'', says Dr. Djaha about his book.Prof. Serge Pierre Besanger, WTO and IMF expert, calls Geopolitics of AfCFTA ''a transformational power of African trade.''.Dr. Toby Malichi, D., DHL, LHD Founding Executive Chairman and Global Head of Development, Investment & Diplomacy, Malichi Group Worldwide, LLC“Dr. Jean Narcisse DJAHA, Ph.D. brilliance and insights on Africa are on full display in his new book: Geopolitics of Africa. His cutting-edge explanation of why the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is announcing a new economic order in Africa is groundbreaking. A must-read!”''This book, Geopolitics of AfCFTA, could not have come at a better time. This is a must-read book to help interrogate this great continental vision and to give a deeper understanding of AfCFTA as it unfolds'', says Professor Chimezie Anyakora, Chief Executive Officer at Bloom Public Health; Board Member and Distinguished Fellow at the African Council on Foreign Relations.About the authorJean Narcisse Djaha Ph.D., International Market & Competitiveness Authority and one of the rising global thinkers on the geopolitics of trade, strategy, and economic diplomacy. A highly acclaimed young visionary leader, Jean has educational backgrounds in political science, international relations, international business and trade, journalism, government, corporate strategy, applied intelligence, and political theology. Geopolitics of AfCFTA is his fourth book.For more information about Dr Djaha's book, to inquire about a review copy, or to schedule an interview, please contact Jean at 703-200-4022 or ....Buy the book on Amazon:

