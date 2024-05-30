Three Punjab-Bound Bangladeshi Nationals Held In Tripura

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, May 30 (IANS) With the arrest of three more Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, from Tripura on Thursday, 44 citizens of the neighbouring country have been detained in the state in the past three weeks, the said.

A police officer said that the three Bangladeshi nationals were trying to board a bus to Guwahati from the Chandrapur inter-state bus terminus in Tripura.

The trio has been identified as Nur Mohammad, Md. Abdullah, and Asmaul Hasina, who confessed that they entered Tripura illegally and were trying to go to Punjab in search of jobs.

With the latest arrests, 44 Bangladeshi nationals, including women and children, have been held in Tripura in the past three weeks who crossed the border illegally with the help of Indian middlemen.