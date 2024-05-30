ACES Quality Management Partners With Digilytics, Provider Of AI-Powered Document Indexing, Categorization For QC Reviews

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) DENVER, Colo., May 30, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - ACES Quality Management ® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the services industry, has announced a new partnership with Digilytics to provide ACES users access to Revel, an advanced optical character recognition (OCR) powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine (ML). Digilytics' helps streamline quality control (QC) reviews conducted using ACES Quality Management & Control software by automating document indexing and categorization to ensure loan files selected for review are accurate and complete.







“AI and ML hold the transformative potential to revolutionize the landscape of mortgage lending as we know it. At ACES, we are excited about the prospect of empowering our users with the ability to harness these cutting-edge innovations, thereby elevating the efficiency of their QC reviews and ultimately enhancing loan quality,” said ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier.“Recognizing the role that document indexing and categorization play in streamlining the QC review process, it became imperative for ACES to collaborate with a company like Digilytics. Not only does Digilytics boast a proven track record of success, but they have also demonstrated a commitment to the continuous modernization of their technology.”

Digilytics' Revel OCR platform enhances loan review and QC from origination to post-closing review by enabling lenders to perform loan reviews more efficiently. Using AI to index large loan packages and extract data, Revel improves reviewers' speed and accuracy, allowing them to give more attention to exceptions as they move through their reviews inside the ACES platform.

“Digilytics' technology paired with ACES Flexible Audit Technology® will revolutionize the way quality control professionals approach document processing,” said Larry Fried, Country Head of the USA division at Digilytics.“Our advanced AI algorithms streamline workflows, increase productivity, and minimize the need for manual intervention, ultimately delivering unparalleled value to our mutual clients. This partnership marks a significant stride towards fostering a more streamlined, tech-driven approach within the mortgage lending industry, ultimately benefiting both lenders and borrowers alike.”

About ACES Quality Management

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation's most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control Software® to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:



60% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;

8 of the top 10 loan servicers;

11 of the top 30 retail banks; and 3 of the top 5 credit unions in the United States.

Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit or call 1-800-858-1598.

About Digilytics

Founded by Arindom Basu , the leadership of Digilytics is deeply rooted in leveraging disruptive technology to drive profitable business growth. With over 50 years of combined experience in technology-enabled change, Digilytics Revel is built on cutting-edge AI technology, developed specifically for mortgages, is highly adaptable to process loan documents in real time with precision and at scale. Digilytics AI is headquartered in London, with presence across the USA & India.

