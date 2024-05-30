Speaker Robert Rivas Appoints Tahra Goraya To The California Commission On Asian And Pacific Islander American Affairs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Honorable Robert Rivas appoints Monterey Bay Economic Partnership President and CEO to California Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs

- Tahra Goraya, Monterey Bay Economic Partnership President and CEOMARINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Established in 2002, the California Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs (CAPIAA) is charged with elevating the political, economic, and social issues of Asian and Pacific Islander Americans (APIA) in the state. The only ethnic commission established by California state law, the commission plays a crucial role in advising the Governor and Legislature on the views, needs, and concerns of the state's population of over 6 million Asian and Pacific Islander Americans. Additionally, the commission provides assistance to policymakers, state agencies, departments, and commissions to develop appropriate responses and programs that meet the needs of APIA communities, including a focus on cultural language sensitivity, hate incidents and hate crime prevention measures.“As the daughter of Pakistani Punjabi Muslim immigrant parents and an advocate for shared economic growth and prosperity for all, I am deeply honored to accept this important role,” said Goraya.“I look forward to uplifting the voices and needs of our diverse Asian American and Pacific Islander communities across California.”“Ms. Tahra Goraya's life experiences and accomplishments in public service, civic engagement and public policy make her a perfect addition to the Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs,” said Speaker Robert Rivas.“As the former national director of the country's largest Muslim civil rights organization, the daughter of immigrants, and a member of the Muslim community, Goraya has been and will continue to be a strong voice and advocate for the South Asian communities throughout California. I look forward to her continued leadership in this new role.”University of California at Santa Cruz Chancellor Cynthia Larive praised the appointment, calling it“well-deserved recognition of Tahra's skills and talents and great news for the commission. In my role as chair of the Monterey Bay Economic Partnership , I've greatly valued Tahra's leadership and perspective. She has a wide range of experience in multiple sectors that will serve the commission well as its members seek to advance issues of importance to the APIA community.”"We welcome Ms. Goraya's historic appointment to the Commission as we celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. She brings to the Commission a wealth of knowledge and expertise shaped by regional insights and her own lived experiences, promising to play a pivotal role in representing 6 million Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Desi communities, the fastest-growing ethnic group in California. I look forward to working together with Ms. Goraya on behalf of our marginalized communities to foster inclusive environments where the needs and aspirations of all community members are addressed with the dignity they deserve," said Khydeeja Alam, Executive Director of the California Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs.Ms. Goraya joins an esteemed group of community, regional and statewide leaders on the commission, which is led by Chair Jason Paguio, President and CEO of the Asian Business Association San Diego (ABASD) and the Asian Business Association Foundation; Vice Chair Kirin Macapugay, a professor, community organizer and grassroots organizer; and Secretary Lance Toma, Chief Executive Officer of San Francisco Community Health Center. Current Commissioners are Rajan Gill, Tahra Goraya, Theodore Kim, Helen Lee, Simon Pang, Darshana Patel, Janani Ramachandran, Jason Tam, Taunuu Ve'e, and David Yee.Key areas of CAPIAA focus include health access, higher education and economic development.The Commission spearheaded the passage of the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Student Achievement Program (AANHPI SAP ), which includes an ongoing investment of $16 million distributed between the California Community Colleges and California State Universities to provide culturally responsive services to enhance student educational experiences and promote higher education success for low-income, underserved, and first-generation AANHPI students and other underrepresented students. It is the role of the Commission to oversee the implementation of the AANHPI SAP.A native Californian, Goraya brings leadership, management, policy advocacy, and public affairs skills to the Commission. She is experienced in diverse issue areas across multiple sectors, including nonprofit management, business, and government. President and CEO of the Monterey Bay Economic Partnership since January 2022, Goraya is a graduate of the University of California at Irvine with a Bachelor's degree in Biology, a Master's in Organizational Management from the University of Phoenix, and a Master's in Public Administration from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.For more information about the ongoing work of uplifting the needs of APIA communities across California, to discuss potential partnerships, or to request an interview with newly appointed California Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs (CAPIAA) Commissioner Tahra Goraya, contact Monterey Bay Economic Partnership Senior Advisor, Media & Communications Marie Vasari Hislop at ... or (831) 224-2132.About Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP): Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP) is a regional member-supported nonprofit organization consisting of public, private, and civic entities located throughout the counties of Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz. Founded in 2015, our mission is to improve the economic health and quality of life in the region.About the California Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs (CAPIAA):The California Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs (CAPIAA) is a state agency dedicated to elevating the political, economic, and social issues of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. CAPIAA advises the Governor and Legislature on effective responses to the needs and concerns of the state's diverse Asian and Pacific Islander American communities and works to foster understanding, inclusivity, and collaboration across the state.About Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month:Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, observed in the United States during the month of May, recognizes the contributions and influence of Asian Americans, Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders to the history, culture and achievements of the United States. The theme for 2024 is "Advancing Leaders Through Innovation."

Marie Vasari Hislop

Monterey Bay Economic Partnership

+1 831-224-2132

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube