Libbey Focuses On Operator Needs At The National Restaurant Show

Libbey Jicara Agave Cocktail Glass debuts at the 2024 National Restaurant Show

Libbey Contour Pour Control Glass debuts at the National Restaurant Show 2024 to save operators thousands annually on overpours

Cost Containment, Sustainability & Beverage Trend Solutions on Display

- L.P. O'Brien, Award-winning mixologist TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Libbey's message to operators across foodservice at the 2024 National Restaurant Association Show: We're responding to your needs.Top-of-mind for operators and the hottest topics at the Show, sustainability and cost-containment solutions, plus elevated drink experiences, dominated the Libbey booth.Elevated Beverage:Beverage sales growth has been outpacing food in recent years ( ). A key opportunity for operators to that continued growth: elevated beverage experiences.The customer behavior shifts toward enhanced, premium beverage experiences is“driven by an emphasis on quality, authenticity and a desire for unique experiences,” said award-winning mixologist L.P. O'Brien.“Premium glassware enhances visual appeal and influences aroma, temperature and taste perception – which justifies higher price points, increases customer satisfaction, and fosters loyalty.”.Designed for elaborate garnishes, the new Libbey Slim Can glass elevates the presentation of mocktails and seltzers. Made with sustainable glass, the sleek, sophisticated can shape features a unique edge treatment for safety and breakage, and its slim profile saves valuable storage space..Developed in collaboration with leading distilleries, The Reserve By Libbey Bourbon Tasting Glass is the official tasting glass of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, perfect for operators creating an authentic regional tasting experience for guests..Designed by Libbey's Mexican design team and based on the traditional terracotta Mayan jícara cup, the new Libbey Jícara Agave Cocktail glass spotlights agave spirits like mezcal and tequila, which have surpassed American whiskey as the most-drunk spirits in the U.S.( ).Earth-Friendlier Options:57% of consumers say sustainability practices at least somewhat influence their choices when dining away from home, and 25% of Gen Z and Millennials will go out of their way to dine at a place making sustainability efforts ( ).Libbey joins restaurants adopting more eco-friendly business practices as the sustainable tabletop partner of choice.A recent U.S. Department of Energy grant allows Libbey to act on their corporate commitment to more sustainable production practices, while also bringing to the US market uniquely sustainable tabletop solutions, including:.As ecological messages increasingly influence consumer restaurant choices, Playground ReNew dinnerware conveys operator commitment without compromising on beauty. Crafted from 90% recycled materials and clay, its earthen tones and contrasting textures -- smooth gloss inside and naturally rough outside – cater to ecologically-aware diners..Durable lines made with 100% BPA-free Tritan copolyester move the elevated drink experience outside with no downgrade. Replacing paper and single-use plastic cups with a more refined, glass-like clarity, the Libbey Infinium Cosmo balances improved sustainability with safety outdoors and poolside.Cost-Containment:73% of consumers ( ) want to reduce food waste, and rising food & labor costs are top concerns for restaurant operators ( ), as well. NRA booth visitors found Libbey addresses both those concerns.Reserve by Libbey Contour Pour Control wine glasses offer a solution to reduce waste by allowing:.Skilled and unskilled servers and bartenders to avoid excess pours. No markings spoil the aesthetic of the drink, but the geometric curve of the bowl sends a subtle signal to servers to prevent excess pours and save over $17k annually..Libbey's proprietary engineering techniques produce some of the most durable dinnerware and glassware you can buy -- exclusive performance-enhancing technology that reduces replacement costs. Backed by warranties that exceed the industry standards, Libbey's total tabletop solutions reduce long-term operator costs.Delivering more than just dishes and more than might be expected, Libbey's total tabletop solutions speak directly to the issues and concerns that keep operators awake at night. Rooted in two centuries of innovation, Libbey continues to provide tabletop solutions that differentiate operations, increase traffic and provide both long- and short-term savings.About LibbeySince 1818, Libbey has been the vanguard of artistry and innovation in glassmaking. From our roots in Toledo, Ohio, to our place as a worldwide total tabletop provider, we continue to empower chefs, mixologists and home entertainers to craft moments that matter with beautiful and durable tabletop products. More U.S. foodservice operators' tabletop investment dollars are trusted to Libbey than to any other brand. The Company's global brand portfolio, in addition to its namesake brand Libbey®, includes RESERVE by Libbey®, Libbey Signature®, and Crisa®. Visit libbeyfoodservice and follow @libbeypro on social media to learn more.

