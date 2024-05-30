The Lonely Dog Immersive Experience Celebrating One Year Anniversary All Summer Long

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Lonely Dog Immersive Experience celebrates one year anniversary this summer

From captivating storytelling to interactive adventures, Lonely Dog Immersive offers something for everyone

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Summer adventure awaits at one of Orlando's most unique attractionsThe Lonely Dog Immersive Experience offers an unparalleled experience in the heart of the district. This summer will be unforgettable for visitors of all ages as the attraction celebrates one year of immersive adventures and enchanting memories.As part of the summer celebration, use promo code“Summer24” and enjoy tickets for just $24.99 when purchased online through June 30.The exhibition transports audiences into a stunning visual adventure of the life of Lonely Dog-based on New Zealand artist Ivan Clarke's artwork and novel that followed-a misunderstood orphan who overcomes bullies to become a legend whose music heals a divided society of posh cats and working-class dogs in the fictional world of Alveridgea, as animated paintings, 3D imagery, and original music are projected throughout the digital theater for an immersive, 30-minute cinematic show.Other highlights of The Lonely Dog Immersive Experience include:. Art Gallery: The gallery showcases nearly 40 pieces of artwork by Clarke that inspired the story, starring Lonely Dog, Celia Crème, and other hound and feline characters.. Virtual Reality Lounge: Wearing virtual reality goggles, guests fly alongside Lonely Dog on a journey that soars through the skies and dives into the depths of the sea.. Selfie Salon: Snap a picture with a Lonely Dog character and share it on social media.. Art Studio: Aspiring artists complete some of Clarke's most cherished dog and cat paintings, then can see their masterpiece projected on a giant Coloring Fun Art Wall.Plan a meeting or event at The Lonely Dog Immersive Experience! The one-of-a-kind 22,000 square foot space features our 5-star entertainment attraction and several themed rooms that can accommodate up to 700 guests. From high-profile conferences to intimate gatherings, The Lonely Dog Immersive offers full-service custom event production including audio visual equipment and decoration design. Visit lonelydogorlando/Orlando-corporate-event-space or call 407-594-5960 to book your next event.The Lonely Dog Immersive Experience is located at 4950 International Dr., adjacent to the Orlando International Premium Outlets. It is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Ticket discounts are available to groups, seniors, military, and students.For more information or to purchase tickets, visit lonelydogorlando or call 844-566-3593.About Lonely Dog Immersive ExperienceComing to you directly from the same country that gave us, "The Lord of The Rings and The Hobbit, New Zealand artist Ivan Clarke's artwork and novel that followed has transformed into The Lonely Dog Immersive Experience. The exhibition lets audiences jump into the world of the stray hound turned guitarist in a new immersive show that combines the art of storytelling with animated paintings, 3D imagery, and original music.The Lonely Dog Immersive Experience is located at 4950 International Dr., adjacent to the Orlando International Premium Outlets. It is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

