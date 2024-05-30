Northpoint Development Breaks Ground On Hazleton Logistics 141, Phase 1 Of Major Investment In Greater Hazleton

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hazelton Logistics 141 Groundbreaking

HAZLETON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NorthPoint Development celebrated the groundbreaking of Hazleton Logistics 141, marking the commencement of the first phase of a substantial project in the greater Hazleton area. The event, held on May 21st, was attended by local dignitaries and key stakeholders, signifying the start of a 1 million square foot speculative warehouse space development.This initial phase of Hazleton Logistics 141 represents a significant investment, with over $105 million in private funds allocated to the site. This project is notable as NorthPoint Development's first venture in the greater Hazleton community, with construction anticipated to be completed by Q1 2025.The development is expected to generate substantial economic benefits for the region, creating about 350 operational jobs at the facility and 278 more during the construction phase. The project spans both the City of Hazleton and Hazle Township, requiring municipal approvals from each. NorthPoint Development is proud to have partnered with both municipalities, recognizing the cooperation between the City and Township as integral to the project's success.Hazleton Logistics 141 is the inaugural phase of a multi-phase development plan along SR 424 – Arthur Gardner Parkway. The groundbreaking ceremony featured key speakers, including Romilda Crocamo, County Manager of Luzerne County, Jeff Cusat, Mayor of Hazleton, and Tom Williams, Development Manager at NorthPoint Development.Tom Williams expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "Hazleton Logistics 141 marks our first investment in the greater Hazleton community. We are proud to have partnered with the City of Hazleton and Hazle Township to bring this development to Hazleton and further assist with growth."Romilda Crocamo highlighted the broader impact of NorthPoint's investment, saying, "What NorthPoint brings to the community is much more than numbers. Let us recognize NorthPoint for their contribution in creating jobs and fostering hope and optimism. With the decision to establish a presence here, NorthPoint has become an integral part ofLuzerne County's future, bringing with it a multitude of opportunities and benefits to our community."Mayor Jeff Cusat underscored the importance of such collaborations, stating, "Public-private partnerships like this are really what's going to be the driving backbone to this area."Although less than a decade old, NorthPoint Development's presence in northeastern Pennsylvania has already made a significant impact. With 12 projects in the Wyoming Valley, totaling over 7.5 million square feet, NorthPoint has generated approximately 2,500 jobs and attracted private investments exceeding $1.5 billion.The groundbreaking of Hazleton Logistics 141 signifies not just a new project but a deepening of NorthPoint Development's commitment to fostering economic growth and sustainable development in the Hazleton region.

