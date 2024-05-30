SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (SUIC) Using Technology And Financing To Magnify Potential And Opportunities Of Promising Businesses

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



SUIC invests in promising private and public enterprises to help them develop and expand products and services that can make good use of financing as well as the latest technologies like the Internet of Things (“IoT”), cloud computing, mobile payments, Big Data, blockchain, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and more

The company has invested in and partners with Beneway USA, which operates two subsidiaries, I.Hart Group and Boom FinTech Inc., and is looking to launch an soon

I Group plans to open 750+ franchise stores in North America and Asia, up from 150 stores at the beginning of this year

SUIC and Beneway also plan to expand into Europe, Australia, along with Central and South America To achieve their expansion targets, SUIC and Beneway are looking to obtain funding through debt financing and capital markets financing

SUIC Worldwide Holdings (OTC: SUIC)

provides specialized consulting services to help small and micro-cap companies, which traditionally find it difficult to access capital, to operate in the public markets. SUIC leverages its management team's experience in risk management and exit planning, as well as its research and development competencies and global network of investments and professionals, to help its customers speed up the development and commercialization of their products and services ( ).

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SUIC are available in the company's newsroom at



