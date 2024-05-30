Bebuzee Inc. (BBUZ) Changes The Digital Game Revolutionary Super App Will Cater To Every User's Needs

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Bebuzee recently announced the launch of its game-changing Super App, which is set to offer users an all-in-one on-line solution that integrates multiple functionalities and services through a single portal

The launch comes amid a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice that documents the benefits of super apps, arguing that a super app, which incorporates a multitude of mini programs, might allow users to easily discover and access a wide variety of content and services without downloading, setting up, and logging into multiple apps The Bebuzee Super App merges communication, e-commerce, real estate, entertainment, and payment services, and more, and offers investors a singular opportunity to be part of a transformative market trend

The U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”), joined by 16 state and district attorneys general, recently filed a civil antitrust lawsuit against

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)

in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, alleging attempts by the tech behemoth to maintain monopoly over smartphones ( ). The lawsuit requests the Court to, among others, stop Apple from“using its control of app distribution to undermine cross-platform technologies such as super apps and cloud streaming apps.” If granted, the decision could speed up the development of

Bebuzee (OTC: BBUZ)

and the overall super app movement.

The lawsuit describes how super apps, which provide users with broad functionality in a single app, can significantly benefit users.“For example, a super app that incorporates a multitude of mini programs might allow users to easily discover and access a wide variety of content and services without setting...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to BBUZ are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN