Energy And Water Development Corp. (EAWD) At The Forefront Of Offering Technological Solutions That Provide Clean Water And Energy

Energy and Water Development, a green-tech engineering solutions company focused on delivering water and energy to extreme environments, is looking to tap into an projected to hit $74.64 billion in valuation by 2030

The company is looking to collaborate with green tech research and development centers in Europe, ultimately growing its presence in the region and carving out a share Going forward, the company expects to outsource green tech platforms to commercialize its technology, in addition to pursuing growth of its intellectual property, not only through research but also through patent applications

Energy and Water Development (OTCQB: EAWD) , a green-tech engineering solutions company focused on delivering water and energy to extreme environments, is doubling down on its three main business aspects to carve out a significant market share. Its focus on generation, supply, and maintenance in the water and energy business, has seen the company evolve, ultimately designing and offering sustainable and renewable solutions.

According to Allied Market research, back in 2020, the global green technology and sustainability market was valued at $10.32 billion. The report further pointed out that by 2030, this sector will be valued at $74.64 billion, representing a CAGR of 21.9%, mainly driven by growth in environmental awareness and...

