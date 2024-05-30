Tinygemsbreaks AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) Closes On Common Stock Public Offering, Including Underwriters' Option

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) AZZ (NYSE: AZZ) , the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil-coating solutions, has closed on its underwritten public offering. The offering consists of 4,600,000 shares of common stock along with the full exercise of the underwriters' option, which included the purchase of up to 600,000 additional shares of common stock. The shares were offered at a price per share of

$70 resulting in

gross proceeds of

$322 million for the company, before standard deductions, commissions and fees were paid. AZZ anticipates using the funds from the offering for the redemption of all or a portion of the company's 6.0% Series A Convertible Preferred Stock. Evercore ISI and Jefferies acted as joint lead book-running managers.



To view the full press release, visit



About AZZ Inc.

AZZ is the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end markets. Collectively, the business segments provide sustainable, unmatched metal coating solutions that enhance the longevity and appearance of buildings, products and infrastructure that are essential to everyday life. For more information about the company, please visit

.

