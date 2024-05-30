EQS-News: Birkenstock Holding plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Half Year Report

BIRKENSTOCK REPORTS RECORD SECOND QUARTER REVENUE, UP 23% Y/Y, DRIVEN BY STRONG CONSUMER DEMAND ACROSS ALL SEGMENTS, CHANNELS AND CATEGORIES; COMPANY RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE TO 20%

PRESS RELEASE LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM || MAY 30, 2024 BIRKENSTOCK REPORTS RECORD SECOND QUARTER REVENUE, UP 23% Y/Y, DRIVEN BY STRONG CONSUMER DEMAND ACROSS ALL SEGMENTS, CHANNELS AND CATEGORIES; COMPANY RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE TO 20% Birkenstock Holding plc (“BIRKENSTOCK”, the“Company” or“we”, NYSE: BIRK) today announces financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, ended March 31, 2024. The Company reports record second quarter 2024 revenue and year-over-year growth of 23% on a constant currency basis, driven by continued strong consumer demand for its products across all segments, channels and categories. As a result of the strength in the first half of fiscal 2024 and continued demand growth, BIRKENSTOCK is increasing its fiscal 2024 revenue growth guidance to 20% in constant currency, up from prior guidance of 17-18% and expects an Adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 30.0-30.5%. The Company remains confident in its medium to long-term profitability objectives, including a gross profit margin of approximately 60% and an adjusted EBITDA margin over 30%. Financial highlights for the second fiscal quarter 2024 ended March 31, 2024, (compared to the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023, unless otherwise stated):

Revenue of EUR 481 million, an increase of 22% on a reported basis and 23% on a constant currency basis

Strong double-digit revenue growth across all segments including revenue growth of 21% in the Americas, 21% in Europe and 42% in APMA on a constant currency basis

DTC revenue growth of 32% and B2B revenue growth of 20% on a constant currency basis

Gross profit margin of 56.3%, down 320 basis points from 59.5% primarily due to the temporary impact of production capacity expansion and planned, inflation-related wage adjustments and one-time bonuses for employees at the Company's production facilities

Net profit of EUR 72 million, up 45% year-over year from EUR 49 million; EPS of EUR 0.38, up 41% from EUR 0.27

Adjusted Net profit of EUR 77 million, up 3%, and Adjusted EPS of EUR 0.41, flat year-over-year, due to higher depreciation and amortization from recent capital investments and IPO-related share increase

Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 162 million, up 7%. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.7% was down 470 basis points from 38.4% a year ago with the decrease consisting of 320 basis points from the decline in Gross profit margin and the remainder split between incremental public company and administrative costs and investments in retail expansion Cash flows from operating activities of EUR 50 million, compared to EUR 57 million a year ago, reflecting an increase in trade receivables due to the growth in wholesale shipments (expected to be monetized in the third quarter) Oliver Reichert, CEO of BIRKENSTOCK Group and Member of the Board of Directors of the Company:“Our results for the second quarter of 2024 once again demonstrate the strength of our business model and growing demand for our products. Given our engineered distribution model, demand continues to outpace supply in all segments, channels and categories. We see strong demand growth in the largely untapped white space areas we have identified across geographies, channels, categories and usage occasions. At the same time, we continue to see very strong growth in our established markets and products. Revenue from our five core silhouettes (most of which have been in market for close to 50 years) grew above 20%, in-line with our overall growth – proof of our limited exposure to fashion cycles and the longevity of our brand's relevance. Given the strong results we have achieved in the first half of fiscal 2024, we are pleased to be raising our fiscal 2024 revenue growth guidance. We now expect revenue growth of 20% in constant currency, up from our prior guidance of 17-18%, continuing our 10-year trend of 20% compound annual growth in revenue. We expect our Adjusted EBITDA margin for fiscal 2024 to be in the range of 30-30.5%. We remain confident in our ability to deliver on our medium to long-term objectives for gross profit margin of approximately 60% and Adjusted EBITDA margin of over 30%.”

Fiscal second quarter 2024 results demonstrate continued strong consumer demand BIRKENSTOCK reports record second quarter revenue of EUR 481 million, up 23% compared to fiscal second quarter 2023 on a constant currency basis, continuing its track record of strong double-digit revenue growth. Top-line growth was the result of strong consumer demand supported by new production capacity and category expansion. Revenue growth benefitted from increased sales of closed-toe silhouettes, which increased to over 25% of total revenue compared to the high-teens a year ago. During the fiscal second quarter, BIRKENSTOCK saw strong growth across all segments and channels and continued to benefit from significant geographic expansion, increased usage occasions and distribution white space. The Company opened 6 new owned stores, bringing the total number of owned retail stores to 57. DTC revenue grew 32% on a constant currency basis in fiscal second quarter 2024 compared to fiscal second quarter 2023, resulting in a DTC penetration rate of 24%, an increase of 200 basis points year over year. B2B revenue grew 20% year-over-year as wholesale demand, supported by strong sell-through, remains very strong. The second quarter is the seasonally highest B2B quarter due to sell-in for the Spring Summer seasons. Broad-based double-digit revenue growth across all segments, channels and categories In the Americas, strong consumer momentum and demand for the brand continued to drive record sales in the fiscal second quarter of 2024. In a relatively flat US consumer market, BIRKENSTOCK delivered constant currency revenue growth of 21% in the second quarter, supported by continued strength in both the DTC and B2B channels, with DTC penetration in the US increasing by 200 basis points to 29% compared to 27% in the prior year second quarter. Sell-through at strategic wholesale accounts grew by 33% as these retailers continue to allocate more shelf space to BIRKENSTOCK in response to strong consumer demand for additional styles and usage occasions. Revenue growth was driven by both strong volume growth and ASP growth as premium and closed-toe silhouette penetration continues to improve year-over-year. In Europe, BIRKENSTOCK continues to see market-leading growth and share gains across the region. Europe grew 21% on a constant currency basis, driven by strong demand in both the DTC and B2B channels. Sell-through rates at key retail partners increased an average of 24%, with some up well over 50%. This strength is directly related to the Company's transformation efforts in the region designed to increase shelf space and ASP through strategic, disciplined distribution that drives more premium-priced products. ASP grew at a double-digit rate in the quarter as demand for premium styles priced at over EUR 100 grew by over 60% and demand for closed toe shoes grew by over 80%. The spring and summer orderbook proved very strong and resulted in the highest quarterly deliveries ever for the region. In the APMA region, BIRKENSTOCK achieved revenue growth of 42% on a constant currency basis for the fiscal second quarter 2024, due to strong, emergent consumer demand throughout the region. Revenue growth in the region was driven equally by volume and ASP growth. Following the overall company trend, demand for closed-toe shoes was especially strong, up nearly 100% from the prior year second quarter. The Company opened 5 new owned stores, including 4 in India and 1 in Japan, bringing the total in the APMA region to 20. Additionally, the Company added 11 new mono-brand partner stores. Investing in production capacity to meet consumer demand and expand footprint BIRKENSTOCK continues to invest in increased production capacity to better meet the increasing consumer demand for BIRKENSTOCK products and expand in white-space markets. The Company invested EUR 17 million in capital expenditures in the quarter, bringing the total year-to-date to EUR 35 million. As previously communicated, the ongoing capacity expansion, including the new Pasewalk production facility provides the Company with the bandwidth and flexibility to expand its footprint into underpenetrated segments and categories. The Company estimates the temporary impact of this investment in reduced gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin by 220 basis points in the second quarter. BIRKENSTOCK continues to have a strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents of EUR 176 million and net leverage of 2.6x as of March 31, 2024. On May 28, 2024, the Company announced its subsidiaries' refinancing of the existing term loans and the replacement of the undrawn ABL facility with a new revolving credit facility, including the voluntary early repayment of approximately USD 50 million. The closing of the transaction and the associated actual repayment of the existing financing is expected to take place within the next 3 months. The Company remains committed to further deleveraging its balance sheet with free cash flow. Financial outlook Given the strong first half of 2024 and continued demand growth, the Company is raising its fiscal 2024 guidance. The Company now expects fiscal 2024 reported revenue of EUR 1.77-1.78 billion, reflecting overall revenue growth of approximately 19% on a reported basis and 20% on a constant currency basis, up from its prior guidance of EUR 1.74-1.76 billion, growth of 17-18% (in constant currency). Adjusted EBITDA is expected EUR 535-545 million, up from prior guidance of EUR 520-530 million, resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 30-30.5%. The Company is reiterating its medium to long-term profitability objectives for gross profit margin of approximately 60% and adjusted EBITDA margin over 30%.



Conference call information BIRKENSTOCK will host a call to discuss fiscal second quarter 2024 results on May 30, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (1:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time). A webcast of the call will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website at To join the phone line, please dial 1-888-506-0062 (US) or 1-973-528-0011 (International). The access code for the call is 291165. To access the phone line replay after the conclusion of the call, please dial 1-877-481-4010 (US) or 1-919-882-2331 (International). The access code for the replay is 50256. An archive of the webcast will also be available on BIRKENSTOCK's Investor Relations website. ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK Birkenstock Holding plc is the ultimate parent Company of Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG and its subsidiaries (the "Birkenstock Group"). BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose - encouraging proper foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and backed by a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless ((super brand)) with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the Zeitgeist brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics categories. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen"). INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking” statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to our current expectations and views of future events, including our current expectations and views with respect to, among other things, our operations and financial performance. In particular, such forward-looking statements include statements relating to our fiscal year 2024 outlook. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate to matters of historical fact. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“expect,”“should,”“plan,”“intend,”“estimate” and“potential,”“aim,”“anticipate,”“assume,”“continue,”“could,”“expect,”“forecast,”“guidance,”“intend,”“may,”“ongoing,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“seek,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would” or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward- looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from those expected in our forward-looking statements for many reasons, including: our dependence on the image and reputation of the BIRKENSTOCK brand; the intense competition we face from both established companies and newer entrants into the market; our ability to execute our DTC growth strategy and risks associated with our e-commerce platforms; our ability to adapt to changes in consumer preferences and attract new customers; harm to our brand and market share due to counterfeit products; our ability to successfully operate and expand retail stores; losses and liabilities arising from leased and owned real estate; risks relating to our non-footwear products; failure to realize expected returns from our investments in our businesses and operations; our ability to adequately manage our acquisitions, investments or other strategic initiatives; our ability to manage our operations at our current size or manage future growth effectively; our dependence on third parties for our sales and distribution channels; risks related to the conversion of wholesale distribution markets to owned and operated markets and risks related to productivity or efficiency initiatives; operational challenges relating to the distribution of our products; deterioration or termination of relationships with major wholesale partners; global or regional health events such as the COVID-19 pandemic; seasonality, weather conditions and climate change; adverse events influencing the sustainability of our supply chain or our relationships with major suppliers or increases in raw materials or labor costs; our ability to effectively manage inventory; unforeseen business interruptions and other operational problems at our production facilities; disruptions to our shipping and delivery arrangements; failure to attract and retain key employees and deterioration of relationships with employees, employee representative bodies and stakeholders; risks relating to our intellectual property rights; risks relating to regulations governing the use and processing of personal data; disruption and security breaches affecting information technology systems; natural disasters, public health crises, political crises, civil unrest and other catastrophic events beyond our control; economic conditions impacting consumer spending, such as inflation; currency exchange rate fluctuations; risks related to litigation, compliance and regulatory matters; risks and costs related to corporate responsibility and ESG matters; inadequate insurance coverage, or increased insurance costs; tax- related risks; risks related to our indebtedness; risks related to our status as a foreign private issuer and a“controlled company”; and the factors described in the sections titled“Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 18, 2024 as updated by our reports on Form 6-K that update, supplement or supersede such information. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release and is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law. NON-IFRS FINANCIAL INFORMATION This press release includes“non-IFRS measures” that are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IFRS”). Specifically, we make use of the non-IFRS financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Constant Currency Revenue, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Net profit, Net leverage and Net debt, which are not recognized measures under IFRS and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), as a measure of financial performance or any other performance measure derived in accordance with IFRS. We discuss non-IFRS financial measures in this press release because they are a basis upon which our management assesses our performance, and we believe they reflect underlying trends and are indicators of our business. Additionally, we believe that such non-IFRS financial measures and similar measures are widely used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a means of evaluating a Company's performance. Our non-IFRS financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Our non-IFRS financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, as they do not reflect all the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with IFRS. Our non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation, nor should they be regarded as a substitute for, or superior to, measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS. A reconciliation is provided in the tables accompanying this press release for each non-IFRS financial measure in this press release to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with IFRS. A reconciliation is not provided for any forward-looking non-IFRS financial measures as such a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts.

Birkenstock Holding plc Consolidated Statements of Profit (Unaudited, In thousands of Euros, except share and per share information)



Six months ended March 31,

Three months ended March 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue











784,168











644,173











481,244











395,683 Cost of sales











(328,140)











(255,403)









(210,084)











(160,233) Gross profit











456,028











388,770











271,160











235,450 Operating expenses















Selling and distribution expenses









(216,639)











(172,867)









(113,155)













(86,748) General administration expenses











(54,377)













(54,524)











(19,986)













(32,391) Foreign exchange gain (loss)













(17,138)













(47,754)











(5,483)













(16,924) Other income (expense), net















206













3,945















(25)













3,945 Profit (loss) from operations











168,080











117,570











132,511











103,332 Finance cost, net













(63,439)













(54,664)











(27,389)













(29,566) Profit (loss) before tax











104,641













62,906











105,122













73,766 Income tax expense













(40,144)













(22,699)











(33,470)













(24,373) Net profit (loss)













64,497













40,207











71,652













49,393

















Earnings per share















Basic















0.34















0.22













0.38















0.27 Diluted















0.34















0.22













0.38















0.27 Shares









187,370,399









182,721,369







187,825,592









182,721,369



Birkenstock Holding plc Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited, In thousands of Euros)



March 31,

September 30,



2024

2023 Assets







Non-current

assets







Goodwill











1,576,895











1,593,917 Intangible assets (other than goodwill)











1,676,609











1,705,736 Property, plant and equipment











303,871











286,053 Right-of-use assets











164,121











122,984 Other assets













50,621













38,234 Total

non-current

assets











3,772,117











3,746,924 Current assets







Inventories











650,963











595,092 Right to return assets













1,395













1,132 Trade and other receivables











200,206













91,764 Current tax assets













9,734













10,361 Other current assets













37,650













37,789 Cash and cash equivalents











175,728











344,408 Total current assets











1,075,676











1,080,546 Total assets











4,847,793











4,827,470 Shareholders' equity and liabilities







Shareholders' equity











2,554,102











2,400,589 Non-current

liabilities







Loans and borrowings











1,298,763











1,815,695 Tax receivable agreement liability











345,302

















-

Lease liabilities











139,203











103,049 Provisions for employee benefits













2,923













2,716 Other provisions













2,088













2,074 Deferred tax liabilities











112,252











109,794 Deferred income













13,477













10,634 Other

liabilities













4,927













4,338 Total

non-current

liabilities











1,918,935











2,048,300 Current liabilities







Loans and borrowings













29,105













37,343 Lease liabilities













34,136













27,010 Trade and other payables











121,323











123,012 Accrued liabilities













30,489













38,645 Other

financial liabilities













4,542













7,085 Other provisions













21,320













36,495 Contract liabilities













9,878













7,018 Tax liabilities











108,627













83,332 Deferred income

















-















2,680 Other

current liabilities













15,336













15,961 Total current liabilities











374,756











378,581 Total liabilities











2,293,691











2,426,881 Total shareholders' equity and liabilities











4,847,793











4,827,470



Birkenstock Holding plc Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, In thousands of Euros)



Six months ended March 31, Cash flows from operating activities

2024

2023 Net income (loss)













64,497













40,207 Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities Depreciation and amortization













47,384













40,574 Change in expected credit loss















(128)













1,056 Finance cost, net













63,438













54,664 Net exchange differences













17,138













48,255 Non-cash operating items













2,394













3,380 Income tax expense













40,144













22,699 Income tax paid













(10,153)















922 MIP personal income tax paid













(11,426)

















-

Changes in Working capital:









- Inventories













(65,902)













(89,079)

- Right to return assets















(278)













1,162

- Trade and other receivables











(109,140)











(111,436)

- Trade and other payables

















21













(3,649)

- Accrued liabilities













(7,809)













8,137

- Other current financial liabilities















863













(8,566)

- Other current provision













(14,982)













(6,934)

- Contract liabilities













2,874













2,096

- Prepayments













(8,231)

















-



- Other













(6,094)















593 Net cash flows provided by operating activities













4,611













4,080 Cash flows from investing activities







Interest received













2,164

















-

Purchases of property, plant and equipment













(34,931)













(50,297) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

















-

















556 Purchases of intangible assets













(2,303)















(728) Receipt of government grant













8,739

















-

Net cash flows (used in) investing activities













(26,331)













(50,469) Cash flows from financing activities







IPO Proceeds, net of transaction costs











449,214

















-

Repayment of loans and borrowings











(525,278)













(3,844) Interest paid















(49,453)













(58,632) Payments of lease liabilities













(16,656)













(13,664) Interest portion of lease liabilities













(3,928)













(2,364) Net cash flows (used in) financing activities











(146,101)













(78,504) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents











(167,821)











(124,893) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period











344,408











307,078 Net foreign exchange difference

















(859)













(10,522) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period











175,728











171,663



Birkenstock Holding plc Reconciliation of Revenue (Unaudited, In thousands of Euros)





Six months ended March 31,





Constant Currency Growth [%]



2024

2023

Growth [%]

B2B











502,934











421,745



19%



21% DTC











278,428











219,697



27%



31% Corporate / Other













2,806













2,731



3%



3% Total Revenue











784,168











644,173



22%



24% Americas











435,499











373,351



17%



20% Europe











255,676











204,770



25%



25% APMA













90,187













63,321



42%



46% Corporate / Other













2,806













2,731



3%



3% Total Revenue











784,168











644,173



22%



24%









Three months ended March 31,





Constant Currency Growth [%]



2024

2023



Growth [%]

B2B











362,524











303,951



19%



20% DTC











117,773













90,262



30%



32% Corporate / Other















947













1,470













(36)%













(36)% Total Revenue











481,244











395,683



22%



23% Americas











254,046











213,551



19%



21% Europe











175,542











144,253



22%



21% APMA













50,709













36,409



39%



42% Corporate / Other















947













1,470













(36)%













(36)% Total Revenue











481,244











395,683



22%



23%









Six months ended March 31,



Three months ended March 31,



2024

2024 Total Revenue











784,168











481,244 USD impact













12,104













3,364 CAD impact













1,318















692 Other currencies impact













1,562















276 Total Revenue @ constant currencies











799,152











485,575 Revenue growth @ constant currencies

24%

23%









Birkenstock Holding plc Reconciliation of Net profit to Adjusted Net profit (Unaudited, In thousands of Euros, except share and per share information)







Six months ended March 31,



Three months ended March 31,



2024 2023

2024 2023 Net profit (loss)













64,497











40,207











71,652











49,393 Add (Less) Adjustments:











Share-based compensation expenses(1)













3,591











3,268















-













3,268 Relocation expenses(2)

















-













3,771















-













2,203 Restructuring expenses(3)

















-













1,953















-













1,953 IPO-related costs(4)













7,460











9,492













166











4,149 Realized and unrealized FX gains / losses(5)













17,138











47,754













5,483











16,924 Release of capitalized transaction costs(6)













10,548















-

















-

















-

Tax adjustment(7)













(9,501)











(4,847)













(282)











(2,802) Adjusted Net profit (loss)













93,733









101,597











77,020











75,088













Adj. Earnings per share











Basic

0.50 0.56

0.41 0.41 Diluted

0.50 0.56

0.41 0.41













Shares









187,370,399







182,721,369







187,825,592







182,721,369 (1) Represents share-based compensation expenses relating to the management investment plan. (2) Represents relocation expenses which are considered non-recurring expenses and not representative of the operating performance of the business. (3) Represents restructuring expenses which are considered non-recurring expenses and not representative of the operating performance of the business. (4) Represents IPO-related costs, which include consulting and legal fees. (5) Represents the primarily non-cash impact of foreign exchange rates within profit (loss). We do not consider these gains and losses representative of operating performance of the business because they are primarily driven by fluctuations in the USD to Euro foreign exchange rate on intercompany receivables for inventory and intercompany loans. (6) Represents the effect of reversing capitalized transaction costs of the USD Term Loan B due to its early repayment of USD 450 million and the subsequent impact on finance costs. (7) Represents income tax effects for the adjustments as outlined above, except for unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) and share-based compensation expenses since these have not been treated as tax deductible in the initial tax calculation.



Birkenstock Holding plc Reconciliation of Net profit to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited, In thousands of Euros, except share and per share information)







Six months ended March 31,



Three months ended March 31,



2024 2023

2024 2023 Net profit (loss)













64,497











40,207











71,652











49,393 Add:











Income tax expense













40,144











22,699











33,470











24,373 Finance cost, net













63,439











54,664











27,389











29,566 Depreciation and amortization













47,384











40,574











24,137











20,157 EBITDA











215,464









158,143











156,648









123,489 Add Adjustments:











Share-based compensation expenses(1)













3,591











3,268















-













3,268 Relocation expenses(2)

















-













3,771















-













2,203 Restructuring expenses(3)

















-













1,953















-













1,953 IPO-related costs(4)













7,460











9,492













166











4,149 Realized and unrealized FX gains / losses(5)













17,138











47,754













5,483











16,924 Adjusted EBITDA











243,653









224,381











162,297









151,986 (1) Represents share-based compensation expenses relating to the management investment plan. (2) Represents relocation expenses which are considered non-recurring expenses and not representative of the operating performance of the business. (3) Represents restructuring expenses which are considered non-recurring expenses and not representative of the operating performance of the business. (4) Represents IPO-related costs, which include consulting and legal fees. (5) Represents the primarily non-cash impact of foreign exchange rates within profit (loss). We do not consider these gains and losses representative of operating performance of the business because they are primarily driven by fluctuations in the USD to Euro foreign exchange rate on intercompany receivables for inventory and intercompany loans.





Birkenstock Holding plc Reconciliation of Net debt and Net leverage (Unaudited, In thousands of Euros)



March 31, September 30,



2024 2023 Loans and borrowings (Non-current)











1,298,763









1,815,695 + USD Term Loan (Current)













3,038











7,347 + Lease liabilities (Non-current)











139,203









103,049 + Lease liabilities (Current)













34,136











27,010 - Cash and cash equivalents











(175,728)









(344,408) Net debt

1,299,412 1,608,693 Adjusted EBITDA (LTM)

501,978 482,706 Net leverage

2.6x 3.3x

Birkenstock Holding plc 2023 Quarterly Reconciliation(6) (Unaudited, In thousands of Euros)

2023

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Revenue





248,490







395,683







473,195







374,543





1,491,911

Cost of sales





(95,170)







(160,233)







(181,129)







(129,585)







(566,117)

Gross profit





153,320







235,450







292,066







244,958







925,793

Operating expenses



















Selling and distribution expenses





(86,119)







(86,748)







(136,654)







(146,330)







(455,851)

General administration expenses





(22,133)







(32,391)







(32,313)







(84,552)







(171,388)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)





(30,830)







(16,924)









(3,596)









15,294







(36,056)

Other income (expense), net











-











3,945









(1,491)









(4,263)









(1,810)

Profit from operations







14,238







103,332







118,011









25,107







260,688

Finance cost, net





(25,098)







(29,566)







(26,694)







(25,678)







(107,036)

Profit (loss) before tax





(10,861)









73,766









91,317











(571)







153,652

Income tax expense







1,674







(24,373)







(28,215)







(27,716)







(78,630)

Net profit (loss)







(9,187)









49,393









63,103







(28,287)









75,022





























2023

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Net profit (loss)







(9,187)









49,393









63,103







(28,287)









75,022

Add:



















Income tax expense







(1,674)









24,373









28,215









27,716









78,630

Finance cost, net







25,098









29,566









26,694









25,678







107,036

Depreciation and amortization







20,417









20,157









21,233









21,606









83,413

EBITDA







34,654







123,489







139,245









46,713







344,101

Add Adjustments:



















Share-based compensation expenses(1)











-











3,268









14,817









47,308









65,394

Relocation expenses(2)







1,569









2,203











(269)









1,098









4,600

Restructuring expenses(3)











-











1,953













-















-











1,953

IPO-related costs(4)







5,343









4,149









5,247









15,863









30,603

Realized and unrealized FX gains / losses(5)







30,830









16,924









3,596







(15,294)









36,056

Adjusted EBITDA







72,395







151,986







162,637









95,689







482,706











































(1) Represents share-based compensation expenses relating to the management investment plan. (2) Represents relocation expenses which are considered non-recurring expenses and not representative of the operating performance of the business. (3) Represents restructuring expenses which are considered non-recurring expenses and not representative of the operating performance of the business. (4) Represents IPO-related costs, which include consulting and legal fees. (5) Represents the primarily non-cash impact of foreign exchange rates within profit (loss). We do not consider these gains and losses representative of operating performance of the business because they are primarily driven by fluctuations in the USD to Euro foreign exchange rate on intercompany receivables for inventory and intercompany loans. (6) The FY 2023 quarters are being provided here to assist in modeling, trending analysis and year-over-year comparisons.

