EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor resolves share withdrawal

30.05.2024 / 12:36 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Energiekontor resolves share withdrawal

Reduction of share capital by 77,000.00 euros New share capital amounts to 13,882,359.00 euros Bremen, 30 May 2024 – By of the Annual General Meeting of Energiekontor AG on 20 May 2020, the Management Board was authorised pursuant to Section 71 (1) No. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to acquire and redeem treasury shares of up to 10 percent of the share capital without the withdrawal or its implementation requiring a further resolution of the Annual General Meeting. On the basis of this authorisation, the company resolved another share buyback programme on 17 May 2023 and acquired a total of 77,000 no-par value bearer shares in the company with a pro rata amount of the share capital of 1.00 euro per share through the stock exchange between 30 May 2023 and 28 March 2024. Based on the above authorisation to redeem treasury shares acquired in accordance with Section 71 (1) No. 8 AktG, the company's share capital is reduced by 77,000.00 euros from 13,959,359.00 euros to 13,882,359.00 euros by redeeming 77,000 fully paid-up no-par value shares with a notional interest in the company's share capital of 1.00 euro per share. The adjustment of the articles of incorporation required as a result of the capital reduction was passed by the Supervisory Board. After the cancellation takes effect, the company's share capital will amount to 13,882,359.00 euros and will be divided into 13,882,359 ordinary bearer shares. About Energiekontor AG For over 30 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 38 wind and solar parks with a nominal power of more than 380 megawatts in its own portfolio. More than 100 megawatts, which are also earmarked for the Group's own portfolio, are currently under construction.

Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies. Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Berlin-Spandau, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States. Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising more than 160 wind and solar park projects with a total generation capacity of around 1.4 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 2.0 billion euros (31 December 2023). The significantly expanded project pipeline in the 2023 financial year (10.7 gigawatts excluding US project rights) shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to expanding renewable energies. Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed in the SDAX and the TecDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock markets. Contact Julia Pschribülla

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-126

Email: ... Energiekontor AG

Mary-Somerville-Strasse 5

28359 Bremen

Germany Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-0

Fax: +49 (0)421-3304-444

Email: ...

Web:



30.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Energiekontor AG Mary-Somerville-Straße 5 28359 Bremen Germany Phone: 04 21/33 04-126 Fax: 04 21/33 04-4 44 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005313506 WKN: 531350 Indices: SDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1914659



End of News EQS News Service