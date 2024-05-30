EQS-News: GESCO SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

GESCO AGM 2024: Proposed resolutions adopted by a large majority

30.05.2024 / 12:56 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Yesterday's Annual General Meeting of GESCO SE was well attended by shareholders. A total of around 47.4 % of the share capital was represented. The Annual General Meeting discharged the members of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board, approved the appointment of the auditor of the annual and consolidated financial statements and the dividend payment of € 0.40 per share. All of the items on the agenda received a high level of approval (from 82.6% - 96.1%). The event was once again held in the SANAA building at the Zeche Zollverein (Coal Mine Industrial Complex), a World Heritage Site. In addition to the usual agenda of an Annual General Meeting, the shareholders and guests in attendance were offered an extensive supporting programme by the GESCO subsidiaries. The programme kicked off with three selected subsidiaries presenting themselves to a large audience in a separate auditorium. After the official part of the Annual General Meeting, all subsidiaries presented themselves in a panel discussion. Throughout the day, all the managing directors of the subsidiaries were available for individual discussions at company stands. Finally, a guided tour of the Zeche Zollverein site was offered. The overview of the voting results and the presentation by the Executive Board are available on the GESCO website at

About GESCO: GESCO SE is an industrial group with market- and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry specialising in process, resource, healthcare and infrastructure technology. As a Prime Standard-listed company, GESCO SE gives private and institutional investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions in the German industrial SME sector.

Contact: Peter Alex

Head of Investor Relations

Phone +49 (0) 202 24820-18

Fax +49 (0) 202 24820-49

E-mail: ...

Internet:

