Original-Research: Aroundtown SA (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: Aroundtown SA - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbHClassification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Aroundtown SACompany Name: Aroundtown SAISIN: LU1673108939Reason for the research: DreimonatsberichtRecommendation: Kaufenfrom: 30.05.2024Target price: €3,50Target price on sight of: 12 MonateLast rating change: -Analyst: Ellis AcklinFirst Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Aroundtown SA(ISIN: LU1673108939) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seineBUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 3,40 auf EUR 3,50. Zusammenfassung:Der Dreimonatsbericht zeigte erneut eine solide operative Performance,angeführt von einem LFL-Mietwachstum von 2,8%, während sich der Anstieg derFinanzierungskosten abschwächt. Wir gehen davon aus, dass das operativeGeschäft stabil bleiben wird, wobei der gute Rückenwind für die SegmenteWohnen und Hotel den immer noch schwierigen Bürosektor ausgleichen wird Kapitalstruktur wurde im vergangenen Jahr durch Maßnahmen zumSchuldenabbau, die Erhöhung der Bankschulden und zuletzt durch daserfolgreiche Umtauschangebot für die Perpetual Notes neu gestaltet wird sich ab 2025 aufgrund von Kuponeinsparungen in Höhe von ca.€35 Mio. positiv auf den FFO auswirken. Wir sind der Meinung, dass derVermieter in den letzten Quartalen eine Reihe wichtiger Hürden genommenhat, und stufen die AT-Aktie weiterhin mit einer Kaufempfehlung ein beieinem Kursziel von €3,50 (bisher: €3,40). First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on AroundtownSA (ISIN: LU1673108939). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUY rating andincreased the price target from EUR 3.40 to EUR 3.50. Abstract:Q1 reporting again featured a solid operating performance led by 2.8% LFLrental growth, while the rise in financing costs is tailing off. We expectoperations to remain steady with good tailwinds for the resi and hotelsegments offsetting the still challenging office sector. The capitalstructure has been revamped over the past year by deleveraging measures,increased secured debt, and, most recently, the successful perpetual noteexchange offer. The latter will be FFO accretive starting in 2025 owing to~€35m in coupon savings. We think the landlord has cleared a number ofmajor hurdles over the past quarters and remain Buy-rated on AT with a €3.5target price (old: €3.4). Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlussessiehe die vollständige Analyse can download the research here:Contact for questionsFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbHHerr Gaurav TiwariTel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686web: E-Mail: ...-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

