PNE AG: General Meeting Of Shareholders Approves Dividend


5/30/2024

30.05.2024 / 14:01 CET/CEST
Cuxhaven , 30 May 2024 – The general meeting of shareholders of PNE AG took place today (30 May 2024) as an event with personal attendance in Cuxhaven.

The shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of the use of the balance sheet profits and hence the proposal of the Board of Management and Supervisory Board to distribute a dividend of euro 0.04 and also a special dividend of euro 0.04 per eligible share.

The proposal for a resolution to relieve the members of the Management Board Markus Lesser (CEO) and Harald Wilbert (CFO) as well as Jörg Klowat, who was the Company's Chief Financial Officer until 31 March 24, received unanimous approval from the shareholders. In addition, the shareholders decided with a clear majority to give formal approval of the actions of the Supervisory Board. There were no elections to the Supervisory Board in 2024.

The Annual General Meeting also overwhelmingly approved the compensation report.

Moreover, KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Bremen, was elected by a large majority as the new auditor for the 2024 financial year and as the consolidated auditor for the 2024 financial year.

The necessary 75% majority was not reached for the proposal to create new Authorised Capital.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating, listed PNE Group is included in the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 25 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on electricity generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation and the implementation of the approval procedures, through financing and construction, to operation and repowering. As a clean energy solutions provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions for the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies.

