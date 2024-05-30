               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Bert Meerstadt Appointed Chairman Of Supervisory Board


5/30/2024 2:20:17 PM

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Bert Meerstadt appointed Chairman of Supervisory Board
30.05.2024 / 14:43 CET/CEST
At yesterday's Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board of IVU Traffic Technologies AG was re-elected: Bert Meerstadt will take over as Chairman and succeed Prof Dr Herbert Sonntag.

Please find more information in our latest press release .

