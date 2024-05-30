|
EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Scientific publicationAt yesterday's Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board of IVU Traffic Technologies AG was re-elected: Bert Meerstadt will take over as Chairman and succeed Prof Dr Herbert Sonntag.
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Bert Meerstadt appointed Chairman of Supervisory Board
30.05.2024 / 14:43 CET/CEST
Please find more information in our latest press release .
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| IVU Traffic Technologies AG
|
| Bundesallee 88
|
| 12161 Berlin
|
| Germany
| Phone:
| +49 (0)30 85906-0
| Fax:
| +49 (0)30 85906-111
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| DE0007448508
| WKN:
| 744850
| Listed:
| Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1914753
|
