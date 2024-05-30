

EQS-Media / 30.05.2024 / 15:39 CET/CEST

thyssenkrupp nucera Named Among TIME's List of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies

The electrolysis specialist was included in TIME's list of the 100 Most Influential Companies of 2024 Recognized for providing leading and comprehensive solutions for high-efficiency industrial-scale electrolyzers in the leader category Dortmund, May 30, 2024 − thyssenkrupp nucera, a leading global supplier of electrolysis technologies, has been named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies for 2024. This prestigious list of the renowned US publication highlights 100 companies making remarkable impacts worldwide across multiple sectors. thyssenkrupp nucera has been chosen for its pioneering advancements in high-efficiency industrial-scale electrolyzers and innovative electrode coatings. These technologies enhance the adaptability of their electrolyzers and reduce each system's footprint by two-thirds. Each year, TIME surveys its global network of editors and correspondents, as well as external experts, to identify organizations making extraordinary impact globally. Nominees are evaluated based on key factors such as relevance, influence, innovation, leadership, ambition, and success. The TIME100 list features companies from various sectors including energy, manufacturing, sustainability, and more. Other companies on this year's list include Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Disney, AMD, Inside Anthropic, and OpenAI. “At thyssenkrupp nucera, our electrolysis technology enables companies to successfully implement their decarbonization strategies, contributing significantly to CO2 reduction. Being named one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies confirms and motivates us to continue optimizing our technology,” says Dr. Werner Ponikwar, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera. The inclusion in the list of TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2024 solidifies the company's position as a leader in driving innovation in green hydrogen and clean energy based on industry-proven design and technology. thyssenkrupp nucera develops sustainable and renewable energy solutions that change traditional energy consumption models and pave the way to a carbon-neutral future. For more information about the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2024, click here.

Media inquiries: thyssenkrupp

nucera

Jessi Molohon

Communications Specialist

Mobil: +1 281 413 2426

Mail: ...





Investor inquiries: thyssenkrupp

nucera

Dr. Hendrik Finger

Leiter Investor Relations

Phone: +49 231 229 724 347

E-Mail: ...







About thyssenkrupp nucera:

thyssenkrupp nucera offers world-leading technologies for high-efficiency electrolysis plants. The company has extensive in-depth knowledge in the engineering, procurement, and construction of electrochemical plants and a strong track record of more than 600 projects with a total rating of over 10

gigawatts already successfully installed. With its water electrolysis technology to produce green hydrogen, the company offers an innovative solution on an industrial scale for green value chains and an industry fueled by clean energy – a major step towards a climate-neutrality. thyssenkrupp nucera successfully made an IPO in July 2023 and is a member of the SDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since September 2023.

-p





End of Media Release



Issuer: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA

Key word(s): Enterprise

30.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA Voßkuhle 38 44141 Dortmund Germany Phone: +49 231-22972-7100 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000NCA0001 WKN: NCA000 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1914767



End of News EQS Media