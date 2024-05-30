Global Industrial Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, is proud to announce it has received the prestigious Great Place to Work® Certification. This recognition is a testament to the company's ongoing commitment to fostering a positive work environment and a culture of trust, where associates feel valued and invested in the organization's success.

The survey noted that 74% of Global Industrial employees say it's a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. In addition, 70% of Global Industrial associates report a high level of trust in the company's culture and feel deeply invested in the organization. Finally, approximately 80% or more of employees expressed feeling welcome when they joined the company, a sense of pride in what they accomplish at work, the ability to take time off when necessary, a sense of personal identity, and that management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

"This is a great honor that is directly based on the feedback of our associates and speaks volumes to the culture we have built at Global Industrial," said Barry Litwin, CEO of Global Industrial. "Thank you to our associates for sharing their perspective and continuing to be the backbone of our company. This recognition underscores our dedication to creating a workplace where every associate, no matter their tenure or career stage, feels valued and has the opportunity to thrive. We take great pride in the Global Industrial brand and look forward to continuing to build on our internal culture which is one of the keys to the success of our businesses."

Global Industrial remains committed to driving the long-term success of its associates and the business by continuously nurturing a culture of trust and respect. This Great Place to Work® Certification is not just an accolade but a reflection of the company's core values and its dedication to creating a rewarding and fulfilling work experience for all its employees.

About Great Place to Work CertificationTM

Great Place to Work® CertificationTM is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For AllTM Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work CertifiedTM or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List.

About Global Industrial Company

Global Industrial Company (NYSE: GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor. For 75 years, Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers, currently offering hundreds of thousands of industrial and MRO products needed to run businesses and facilities. Global Industrial is committed to its customer-centric strategy, and utilizes a team of subject matter experts, products from its Global Industrial Exclusive BrandsTM and national vendor relationships to help customers succeed. Global Industrial, "We Can Supply That®".

