Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Avolta Expands Footprint in Greater China with New travel Retail Contract; Opens its First Duty Free Stores at Hong Kong – Macau Ferry Terminal
30.05.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Avolta, the leading global travel experience player, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new Duty-free operation in downtown Hong Kong, following its successful bid for the Hong Kong–Macau Ferry Terminal concession late last year. Located in the departures and arrivals halls respectively, the two new stores offer a diverse range of Duty-free categories including liquor, tobacco, and food with local favourites and premium international brands, expanding the company's presence in one of the most popular tourist destinations of Greater China.
Both a ferry terminal and heliport, the Hong Kong–Macau Ferry Terminal provides popular ferry services to Macau and cities in southern China. Strategically positioned in Sheung Wan, immediately to the west of Hong Kong's main business district on the north shore of Hong Kong Island, the terminal forms part of the Shun Tak Centre, a commercial and transport hub attracting around seven million passengers each year.
"We are incredibly excited to expand our presence in China and serve the passengers of the Hong Kong-Macau Ferry Pier. A key transit point for both local commuters and international travelers, our new shops are set to become a go-to destination for travelers seeking high-quality Duty-free products as they embark on their journeys or return to Hong Kong. This opportunity allows us to showcase our commitment to making travellers happier in a dynamic and vibrant environment." said Jaswinder Singh, Managing Director North Asia at Avolta.
