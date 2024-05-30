               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Avolta Expands Footprint In Greater China With New Travel Retail Contract; Opens Its First Duty Free Stores At Hong Kong – Macau Ferry Terminal


5/30/2024 2:20:17 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Avolta Expands Footprint in Greater China with New travel Retail Contract; Opens its First Duty Free Stores at Hong Kong – Macau Ferry Terminal
30.05.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Avolta, the leading global travel experience player, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new Duty-free operation in downtown Hong Kong, following its successful bid for the Hong Kong–Macau Ferry Terminal concession late last year. Located in the departures and arrivals halls respectively, the two new stores offer a diverse range of Duty-free categories including liquor, tobacco, and food with local favourites and premium international brands, expanding the company's presence in one of the most popular tourist destinations of Greater China.

Both a ferry terminal and heliport, the Hong Kong–Macau Ferry Terminal provides popular ferry services to Macau and cities in southern China. Strategically positioned in Sheung Wan, immediately to the west of Hong Kong's main business district on the north shore of Hong Kong Island, the terminal forms part of the Shun Tak Centre, a commercial and transport hub attracting around seven million passengers each year.

"We are incredibly excited to expand our presence in China and serve the passengers of the Hong Kong-Macau Ferry Pier. A key transit point for both local commuters and international travelers, our new shops are set to become a go-to destination for travelers seeking high-quality Duty-free products as they embark on their journeys or return to Hong Kong. This opportunity allows us to showcase our commitment to making travellers happier in a dynamic and vibrant environment." said Jaswinder Singh, Managing Director North Asia at Avolta.

For further information:

CONTACT

REBECCA McCLELLAN CATHY JONGENS

Global Head
Investor Relations

 Director Corporate
Communications
Phone : +44 7543 800405 Phone : +41 79 288093
...

End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: Avolta AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1914833


End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN30052024004691010666ID1108277532


EQS Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search