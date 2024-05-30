Kerala Start-Up Mission Holds Founders' Meet At Kollam To Foster Collaboration

(MENAFN- KNN India) Thiruvananthapuram, May 30 (KNN) The Kerala Start-up Mission (KSUM), a state government initiative to promote entrepreneurship and incubation activities, concluded its 19th edition of the Start-up Founders' Meet on Wednesday.
The one-day conclave, held at Fatima Mata National College in Kollam, served as a platform for budding entrepreneurs to gain valuable insights, feedback, and explore potential collaborations.
The event witnessed a convergence of start-up founders who shared their experiences and perspectives through insightful talks and interactive sessions.
Five start-ups seized the opportunity to pitch their products and sought guidance from the entrepreneurial community.
A focal point of the meet was the "Founder's Ask" segment, which facilitated discussions on fostering a practical and supportive environment for emerging start-ups.
Fostering a collaborative ecosystem, the Founder's Meet brought together entrepreneurs and innovators, fostering a spirit of community and garnering positive feedback from participants.
Complementing the main event, the "Start-up 360" program featured expert speakers who addressed various aspects of the business journey for start-up founders.
Established in 2006 by the Kerala government, KSUM has been instrumental in driving entrepreneurship development and incubation activities across the state, nurturing a thriving start-up ecosystem.
