Kerala Start-Up Mission Holds Founders' Meet At Kollam To Foster Collaboration

(MENAFN- KNN India) Thiruvananthapuram, May 30 (KNN) The Kerala Start-up Mission (KSUM), a state initiative to promote entrepreneurship and incubation activities, concluded its 19th edition of the Start-up Founders' Meet on Wednesday.

The one-day conclave, held at Fatima Mata National College in Kollam, served as a for budding entrepreneurs to gain valuable insights, feedback, and explore potential collaborations.

The event witnessed a convergence of start-up founders who shared their experiences and perspectives through insightful talks and interactive sessions.

Five start-ups seized the opportunity to pitch their products and sought guidance from the entrepreneurial community.

A focal point of the meet was the "Founder's Ask" segment, which facilitated discussions on fostering a practical and supportive environment for emerging start-ups.

Fostering a collaborative ecosystem, the Founder's Meet brought together entrepreneurs and innovators, fostering a spirit of community and garnering positive feedback from participants.

Complementing the main event, the "Start-up 360" program featured expert speakers who addressed various aspects of the business journey for start-up founders.

Established in 2006 by the Kerala government, KSUM has been instrumental in driving entrepreneurship development and incubation activities across the state, nurturing a thriving start-up ecosystem.

