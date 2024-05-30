New Electricity Rules Empower Consumers To Demand 24X7 Power Supply As A Right

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 30 (KNN) The of Power, of India has issued new rules aimed at enhancing consumer rights in the electricity sector.

The Electricity (Rights of Consumer) Rules, 2020, promulgated on December 31, 2020, under Section 176 of the Electricity Act, 2033, guarantees 24x7 power as a right for all electricity consumers.

As per the new rules, electricity distribution companies cannot resort to gratuitous or willful load shedding. If they do so, consumers will have the right to claim compensation from the distribution company.

The rules also specify maximum timelines for various services provided by distribution companies, such as new connections, disconnections, reconnections, shifting of connections, change in consumer category or load, and bill servicing.

Any delay in providing these services will make the distribution company liable to pay compensation to the affected consumers.

The Central Government has laid down criteria to ensure timely delivery of these services by the distribution companies.

Consumers can download a copy of the Electricity (Rights of Consumer) Rules, 2020 from the Ministry of Power's website at .

They can also visit their respective distribution company's website, such as , for more information.

These new rules are a significant step towards empowering electricity consumers and ensuring better quality of service from distribution companies.

