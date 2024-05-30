ICT Week Uzbekistan 2024 To Showcase Central Asia's Burgeoning Tech Sector

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 30 (KNN) The of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan will host ICT Week Uzbekistan 2024, the region's premier information and communications event, from September 17-20, 2024, in Tashkent.

Now in its 20th year, ICT Week serves as a for exchanging expertise, demonstrating modern technological innovations, and promoting Uzbekistan's attractive IT to foreign investors. The multi-day forum combines exhibitions, summits, press and other activities.

Organisers expect over 200 exhibitors from more than 50 countries to participate, occupying over 10,000 square meters of exhibition space – a substantial increase from prior years.

Highlights will include a startup summit and venture funding opportunities, with a USD 100,000 prize fund for competitions and pitches. Other focus areas include digitalisation, outsourcing, fintech, e-commerce, IT education, the creative economy, business partnerships and artificial intelligence.

Indian IT firms view it as an excellent platform to showcase capabilities, explore partnerships, and expand business in the heart of Central Asia.

The event is expected to attract over 20,000 visitors, including 500 international experts. It aims to facilitate networking, knowledge sharing and business deals between Uzbek companies and potential partners from across Central Asia, the CIS, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and beyond.

(KNN Bureau)