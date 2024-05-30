Innoterra Appoints Avinash Kasinathan As Head Of India Business

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India We are delighted to announce that Avinash Kasinathan has joined Innoterra as the Head of India business, effective immediately. Avinash brings with him rich experience in strategy, technology, and the sector.





Avinash Kasinathan, Managing Director, Head of India Business, Innoterra





Avinash started his career as a consultant at McKinsey. Prior to joining Innoterra, he served as the CTO of WayCool and CEO of CENSA (Waycool's technology wing), where he played a pivotal role in building a scalable, well-governed, and sustainable food and agri-tech platform. He has been instrumental in conceiving, conceptualizing, and building the Censa platform as one of the most comprehensive tech stacks in the food economy.





At Innoterra, Avinash will focus on building Innoterra's India business portfolio, including but not limited to our agri-tech platform, Farmlink, our high-quality milk and cattle feed business Milklane, and the domestic sales and business relating to our banana vaccine, BanacXin.





"We are thrilled to welcome Avinash to our Group Executive Board," said Pascal Foehn, CEO of Innoterra . "His background in technology coupled with his affinity for the Indian agricultural sector will be invaluable as we continue to grow the Innoterra footprint in India. We look forward to growing together."





"The sector is at an inflection point, and Innoterra is well-positioned to disrupt the Indian agri value chain. I'm excited to join Innoterra and drive further margin expansion," said Avinash Kasinathan .





About Innoterra

Innoterra is a Swiss-Indian food and technology platform company focused on transforming smallholder agriculture economics and ensuring healthy food supply. Formed in 2020, we provide high-tech and human-touch services to boost farmers' income and drive regenerative farming practices. Our platform connects farmers to markets, enhances capabilities through advisory programs, and offers advanced software solutions for the agri-food value chain. Operating across 11 geographies, we pioneer innovative solutions in both bioscience and technology to create a sustainable and prosperous future for agriculture.





