LOFTER GROUP To Launch TWO BEDFORD PLACE's Marketing Suite

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 May 2024 - LOFTER GROUP ("LOFTER" or "the Group"), a Hong Kong-based property developer, is pleased to announce the official naming of the new modern industrial development as ' TWO BEDFORD PLACE' . The marketing suite of TWO BEDFORD PLACE showcases the development's strategic location near Olympian business district, trendy building design and unique advantages and positioning.



Located at Bedford Road, West Kowloon, TWO BEDFORD PLACE is close to the Olympian business district, with proximity to well-established residential hubs, banks, and restaurants, as well as the traditional core districts, like Mong Kok and Prince Edward. TWO BEDFORD PLACE enjoys excellent transportation connectivity in the city with walkable access to five MTR Stations within 8 minutes reach, connecting to Kwun Tong Line, Tsuen Wan Line, Tung Chung Line, Tuen Ma Line, and East Rail Line.



TWO BEDFORD PLACE lies in the focused area in the research report of the Urban Renewal Authority's "Yau Mong District Study", which will be transformed into "park-side green community," providing upside potentials for buyers and investors. The Group's new Grade A commercial project, ONE BEDFORD PLACE , is also only a few blocks away and the two projects will have strong synergy and bring a new look and vibe to the streetscape and district.



The 28-storey TWO BEDFORD PLACE consists of 70 workshops with typical floor comprises of three workshops, with gross floor area ranging from approximately 644 square feet to 860 square feet. The development adopts a high-ceiling design of 3.5 m floor to floor height. A penthouse special unit is with an even more spacious 4.5 m floor to floor height provision. Each workshop unit comes with a dedicated washroom for privacy.



TWO BEDFORD PLACE provides a 24-hour security system, and is equipped with AI concierge service and smart operating system. With an exclusive APP, tenants can book facilities, control lighting system of the unit, and monitor the access of visitors remotely to enjoy intelligent work experience.



The outstanding design of TWO BEDFORD PLACE integrates well with URA's "park-side green community." Setting apart from other traditional industrial buildings, TWO BEDFORD PLACE features a geometric 3D architectural finishes of champagne gold and bronze, coupled with an 8-meter-high vertical green wall on the exterior. Not only does it demonstrate modern architectural aesthetics, but also injects greenery, bringing a freshness to the streetscape.



The development attained a number of awards for its unique design, including Best Asset Enhancement Initiative (Hong Kong and Macau) in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards 2022 and Winner of Architectural Design in the Outstanding Property Award London 2022.



Ms. Carol Chow, Founder and Chairperson of LOFTER said, "With the government's efforts to promote mega event economy, the local business activities are injected with vitality, driving a more active investment market sentiment. The Group grasps the opportunity to launch 'TWO BEDFORD PLACE', a new modern industrial project. With its strategic geographical advantages and unique architectural design, the project will be favoured by both investors and end-users."











