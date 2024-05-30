Futuregen Girls Foundation Launches Futuregen Young Women Leaders Award To Empower Teen Girls To Dream, Lead, And Make An Impact

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) Over 100 guests from some 60 corporations and attended the Award Launch Ceremony to support young women in realising their full potential HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 May 2024 - The FutureGen Girls Foundation, in collaboration with over 50 supporting organizations, launched the "FutureGen Young Women Leaders Award" (the "Award") held on May 28, 2024 – to recognize teen girls striving to realize their full potential through the development of future ready skills and leadership experiences.



Igniting Every Student's Leadership Potential

The Launch Ceremony of the Award, held at Gala Muse, K11 Atelier, brought together over 100 guests from more than 60 corporations, NGOs, institutions and schools, including The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Lenovo Group Ltd, Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited, Hong Kong Trade Development Council, The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups, Hong Kong Association of Heads of Secondary Schools, and schools from across Hong Kong, highlighting a collective commitment to fostering leadership among young women for a better future for all.



To empower teen girls to "Dream, Lead, and Make an Impact", the Award will recognize and reward students' development and contributions in three key areas: digital skills, leadership skills, and community impact.



"The FutureGen Young Women Leaders Award not only recognises teen girls' accomplishments – it is also an extensive ecosystem community: a cross-industry network committed to opening doors for youth to support their development," said Jennifer Yu Cheng, Founder of the FutureGen Girls Foundation, at the Award Launch Ceremony. "The Award will also become an innovative platform that serves as a conduit of talent recruitment for industries today and in the future, and build a strong talent pipeline of future women leaders for a diverse range of industries."



In the first phase of the Award, advisors from across 20 industries will provide participants with firsthand insights into opportunities awaiting them in a wide range of industries, careers, and skill development programs. In the second phase of the Award, participants will continue to connect with industry partners, mentors, future employers and resources post-secondary school graduation through the Award's online platform that will serve as a long-term talent pipeline from secondary school to early careers.



Inspiring Students with Industry Insights

In addition to the Award, the Foundation will launch a new "DreamTeller" interview series, hosted by Secy Cheung, Board Director of FutureGen Girls Foundation, featuring interviews with entrepreneurs, artists, cultural icons, industry professionals, thought leaders, and changemakers who will share their personal journeys to inspire and motivate teen girls to fearlessly pursue their passions.



"The DreamTeller interview series, like the Award, aims to inspire and motivate teen girls to believe in themselves and to boldly pursue their passions!" said Secy Cheung. "If you can dream it, you can do it!"



The DreamTeller interview series : @FutureGen_Award



At the Launch Ceremony, students from three schools were invited to share their aspirations for their futures – in terms of leadership, careers, and impact – in a special moderated Student Panel . "I have my own dream and plan," said Form 5 student Lo Sze Man from Chinese YMCA College. "The airport plays a crucial role in driving Hong Kong's economic development, and I hope to become part of that to contribute to society."



Making An Impact, Together

Also at the Launch Ceremony, the Foundation unveiled its new Advisory Group, comprising 35 prominent leaders from diverse industries. The Advisory Group will provide guidance, expertise, and strategic insights to support the Foundation's mission of empowering young women and closing the gender gap in leadership.



The Foundation invited organisations at the Launch Ceremony to join the Award network and play a vital role in empowering and inspiring the next generation of female leaders. The over 100 guests at the Launch then broke into Group Sessions of 10 groups, each made up of members of different industries, school principals and teachers. These groups were led by Foundation Facilitators and Advisors in discussion of the best ways of helping teen girls identify and pursue their dreams in the future.



"Only by working together can create new opportunities so every young woman is empowered to 'Dream, Lead, and Make an Impact'!" said Mrs. Yu Cheng in closing.



For more information about the FutureGen Young Women Leaders Award and the Foundation's initiatives, please visit .









