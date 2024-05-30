Polyu Promotes Traditional Chinese Silk Printing At Chinese Culture Festival

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) in collaboration with Beijing Union University and Lanzhou Jiaotong University to showcase intangible cultural heritage fostered by the Silk Road HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 May 2024 - Since launching the Chinese Culture Festival in March this year, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) has organised a series of events embracing different art forms and themes to enhance appreciation of Chinese culture among the PolyU community and the general public. Continuing the success of previous events and taking traditional Chinese silk printing techniques as its theme, PolyU presents the exhibition " Indigo Dyeing from the Blue - The Silk Road Textile Dyeing Enters Hong Kong ". From today until 12 June, the exhibition, together with a seminar, workshops and guided tours, will unveil an aspect of the rich cultural heritage of China and its ancient textile artistry.





A kick-off ceremony for the exhibition“Indigo Dyeing from the Blue - The Silk Road Textile Dyeing Enters Hong Kong”, was held today with officiating guests including Prof. Wing-tak Wong, PolyU Acting President (centre); Prof. Qi Zhang, Dean of College of Art at Beijing Union University (3rd from left); Prof. Guan Lansheng, an Inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage“Tie-dye Technique” and Professor of Beijing Union University (3rd from right); Dr Miranda LOU, PolyU Executive Vice President (2nd from left); Prof. Ben YOUNG, Chairman of PolyU Chinese Culture Festival and PolyU Vice President (Student and Global Affairs) (2nd from right); Prof. Christopher CHAO, PolyU Vice President (Research and Innovation) (1st from left); and Prof. Li Ping, Committee Member of PolyU Chinese Culture Festival and Dean of the PolyU Faculty of Humanities (1st from right).

A kick-off ceremony co-organised by PolyU, Beijing Union University and Lanzhou Jiaotong University was held today on campus with officiating guests including Prof. Wing-tak WONG, PolyU Acting President ; Prof. Qi ZHANG, Dean of College of Art at Beijing Union University , Prof. GUAN Lansheng, an Inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage "Ranxie Tie-dye Technique" and Professor of Beijing Union University , together with PolyU senior management and faculty/school deans.



Addressing the ceremony, Prof. LI Ping, Committee Member of PolyU Chinese Culture Festival and Dean of the Faculty of Humanities at PolyU, said, "PolyU places great emphasis on traditional Chinese culture education and it is hoped that the Chinese Cultural Festival can deepen the younger generation's understanding of Chinese culture and foster their pride and sense of belonging to the Nation. The title of this exhibition, 'Indigo Dyeing from the Blue', refers to the indigo dye extracted from the indigo plant to produce a dark blue colour. However, it is not just an echo of the theme, dyeing, but also reference to a Chinese idiom suggesting that the young can have achievements through diligence over the previous generations. As such, we hope our youngsters will excel in the future contributing to the overall development of Hong Kong and the Nation."



Prof. Qi Zhang , Dean of College of Art at Beijing Union University stated, "Prof. Guan Lansheng is a representative inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage 'Tie-dyeing Technique'. Most of the works exhibited are his representative artworks accumulated over decades, some were specially created for this exhibition. Building upon tradition yet innovative, the exhibits showcase both traditional and modern art styles, highlighting the value and charm of Chinese cultural heritage. We hope that through this exhibition, Beijing Union University and PolyU can continue laying a solid foundation for collaboration going forward."



Ranxie, the ancient Chinese art of dyeing silk fabrics decorated with figures, originating from China, India and Egypt, and includes the exquisite "Four Techniques": twist-dyeing, wax-resist dyeing, clamp-dyeing and ash-dyeing. These techniques thrived along the Silk Road during the Han and Tang dynasties, contributing to the formation of a vast network of cultural exchange. Now, with the shared intangible cultural heritage of the Belt and Road countries and regions, Ranxie not only holds significant cultural value, but also symbolises a strong people-to-people bond.



The Exhibition proudly showcases a diverse collection of Ranxie artworks across the PolyU campus and in Hotel ICON, the teaching and research hotel built for the University's School of Hotel and Tourism Management.



In addition to the Exhibition, Prof. Guan Lansheng , together with Prof. WONG Man-kin, Professor and Associate Dean of the PolyU Faculty of Science and Prof. KAN Chi Wai, Professor and Associate Dean of the PolyU School of Fashion and Textiles will deliver a lecture on the unique attraction of Ranxie techniques and their connection with Chinese traditional colours. Prof. Guan will also provide on-site explanations of the featured artworks during the guided tours, and host workshops to teach the dyeing techniques to participants so that they can create their own works while experiencing the spirit of craftsmanship underlying the techniques, all of which will be open to PolyU students, staff, alumni and the public free of charge.



To learn more about the PolyU Chinese Culture Festival, please visit the website or click here to obtain details and photos of featured exhibits.









